Anne Hathaway Remembers ‘Get Smart’ Costar Alan Arkin as the Center of Her ‘Most Cherished and Fond Career Memories’

The two actors starred alongside each other in the action, spy comedy film released in 2008

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden is a Staff Editor at PEOPLE. She graduated from CUNY Hunter College in 2016 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in Dance. Before joining the team, the New York native worked as a Managing Editor at Complex. When she’s not writing, Dayna enjoys taking Pilates classes and watching old episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 08:39PM EDT
Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin
Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin. Photo:

Jemal Countess/Getty, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Anne Hathaway is remembering Alan Arkin following news of his death. 

On Friday, the actress, 40, shared a touching tribute on Instagram dedicated to the late actor, who died at 89. The two starred alongside each other in Get Smart, an action spy comedy film released in 2008. 

“Alan Arkin was a gem of a person, and I am so lucky to have gotten to work with him on Get Smart,” she began. “He was kind, soulful, supportive, a pro’s pro, generous, genuine, wise, inquisitive, and a fantastic example of how to be an artist.”

She continued, “He left a huge impression on my then twenty-three year old self and is at the center of some of my most cherished and fond career memories. I’m sending love and sympathy to his family (who are gems themselves).”

Hathaway’s touching note was accompanied by a portrait of Arkin, a photo of them together at a red carpet event, and a still shot from their movie Get Smart.

GET SMART, from left: Alan Arkin, Anne Hathaway, 2008
Alan Arkin, Anne Hathaway.

Warner Bros./Everett

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony spoke out on behalf of the family. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed," the message reads.

The Academy Award and Tony-winning actor was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 26, 1934. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 in From the Second City and followed it up with a Tony-winning performance in 1963's Enter Laughing.

Alongside his work in film and on the stage, Arkin was nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky Method. He left the show before its third season in 2021. "I'm like a horse going down the trail," he told The Guardian in 2020. "Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it any more. I should probably get over it.”

In addition to his three sons, Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Alan Arkin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE)
Alan Arkin, Oscar-Winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' Actor, Dead at 89 (Exclusive)
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, 2006
Abigail Breslin Remembers 'Little Miss Sunshine' Costar Alan Arkin: 'He Will Always be Grandpa in my Heart'
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 07: Alan Arkin is honored with a Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Alan Arkin's Life in Photos
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin 4 Years Before His Death
Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin, John Cusack
Michael Douglas, John Cusack, More Pay Tribute to Alan Arkin After His Death: He 'Left an Indelible Mark'
Suzanne and Alan Arkin
The Sweet Way Alan Arkin Gave a Nod to His Wife Suzanne Newlander in Netflix's 'The Kominsky Method'
Steve Carell Says Late Alan Arkin Once Gave Him Business Card That Said: 'Can Drive Stick Shift
Steve Carell Says Late Alan Arkin Once Gave Him Business Card That Said: 'Can Drive Stick Shift'
Alan Arkin and wife Suzanne Arkin, Matthew Arkin and guest, Adam Arkin and wife Phyllis Lyons and Anthony Arkin and guest
Alan Arkin's Kids: All About the Actor's 3 Sons
Alan Arkin - Little Miss Sunshine and Oscar Winner
Alan Arkin Won His Oscar for Just 14 Minutes of Screen Time in 'Little Miss Sunshine'
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC
Who Is Adam Sandler's Wife? All About Jackie Sandler
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro's Life in Photos
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
Harry Belafonte
Harry Belafonte Remembered by John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bernice King and More After His Death
Actresses Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis attend the Women In Film's 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Party hosted by Perrier Jouet, MAC Cosmetics and MaxMara at Fig & Olive on February 22, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Chastain Recalls Eating Grits with Viola Davis on 'The Help': 'They Wanted Us Curvier' (Exclusive)
The Holiday then and now
'The Holiday' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Mike Myers, Shrek
The Voices of 'Shrek': Where Are They Now?