Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale

Let’s get one thing straight: This laid-back jean style is sticking around for a while.

Straight-leg jeans have been on our radar for quite some time. Katie Holmes stepped out in a pair in February, Jenna Ortega wore some back in March, Rihanna was spotted in a pair last month, and Jennifer Aniston’s opted for a pair a few weeks ago. Anne Hathaway also just wore a pair while sightseeing in Venice, so one thing’s for sure: her’s are the most recent pair convincing us to try the trend.

Doing normal tourist things, The Devil Wears Prada actress was spotted wearing what appears to be a beige trench coat, a striped sweater, and some straight-leg jeans with black accessories — a fashionable and comfortable sartorial choice for a day abroad. And even though Memorial Day just passed, many straight-leg styles are still on sale.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

The benefits of straight-leg jeans are almost unparalleled. The clean cut and structure are timeless, they can be cushier than other thigh-hugging pairs, and just like denim in general, there are tons of styling possibilities. These Levi’s 501 ’90s Straight-Leg Jeans in the shade Drew Me In will do just that — draw you in. The dark color almost has a hint of discoloration in the same way Hathaway’s do, while the bagginess at the ankle is very similar to Holmes’ pair.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s 501 ‘90s Straight Leg-Jeans in Drew Me In, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

These Blank NYC The Cooper Straight-Leg Jeans are a blend of styles we’ve seen on Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez. The jeans have the same silhouette as the ones Aniston wore around the house when whipping up a cup of coffee. However, they also have fun side slits that give the legs some flare, which reminds us of the Michael Kors jumpsuit Lopez wore at the beginning of the month. They’re made from breathable cotton, come in sizes 24 through 31, and are on sale for $30 off.

Zappos

Buy It! Blank NYC The Cooper Straight-Leg Jeans with Side Slit in Being Alive, $67.59 (orig. $98); zappos.com

Put away your trusty shapewear and let the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight-Leg Jeans do the work for you. They are designed with powermesh paneling on the inside that “molds and holds in all the right places,” per the brand, so they are a great buy for summer when we tend to wear fewer layers of clothing.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight-Leg Jeans in Blev-Blue Vintage, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

If you’re looking for a different style of Levi’s, you could always go for a white pair, like these straight-leg ones, which are up to 30 percent off. They have over 6,800 perfect ratings, and they’ve been hailed as the “perfect staple in any wardrobe” and a “smart choice for summer jeans” by shoppers. Plus, you can wear the mid-rise pants with a cropped button-up, like Taylor Swift, for a cute post-Memorial Day ‘fit.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans in Simply White, $35.98–$69.50 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Since celebrities keep wearing this timeless jean style, we’re grabbing a pair straight away. And you should, too. Keep scrolling to shop more straight-leg jeans at Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans in Stanhill Wash, $83.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

Zappos



Buy It! Ariat High-Rise Vintage Jazmine Straight Jeans in Delaware, $59.72 (orig. $82.95); zappos.com

Abercombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise ’90s Straight-Jeans in Medium with Criss-Cross Waistband, $62.30 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Black Rinse, $31.80 - $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler High-Rise True Straight-Fit Jeans in Stockton, $29.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

