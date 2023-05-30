Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, and More Celebs Wear This Laid-Back Jean Style — and These Pairs Are on Sale

Shop straight-leg jeans still on sale for Memorial Day

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 01:07 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Aniston, ECOMM
Photo:

MEGA, Raymond Hall/GC Images, Cobra Team / BACKGRID, Jennifer Aniston/instagram

Let’s get one thing straight: This laid-back jean style is sticking around for a while. 

Straight-leg jeans have been on our radar for quite some time. Katie Holmes stepped out in a pair in February, Jenna Ortega wore some back in March, Rihanna was spotted in a pair last month, and Jennifer Aniston’s opted for a pair a few weeks ago. Anne Hathaway also just wore a pair while sightseeing in Venice, so one thing’s for sure: her’s are the most recent pair convincing us to try the trend. 

Doing normal tourist things, The Devil Wears Prada actress was spotted wearing what appears to be a beige trench coat, a striped sweater, and some straight-leg jeans with black accessories — a fashionable and comfortable sartorial choice for a day abroad. And even though Memorial Day just passed, many straight-leg styles are still on sale. 

Anne Hathaway

Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

The benefits of straight-leg jeans are almost unparalleled. The clean cut and structure are timeless, they can be cushier than other thigh-hugging pairs, and just like denim in general, there are tons of styling possibilities. These Levi’s 501 ’90s Straight-Leg Jeans in the shade Drew Me In will do just that — draw you in. The dark color almost has a hint of discoloration in the same way Hathaway’s do, while the bagginess at the ankle is very similar to Holmes’ pair. 

Levis 501Â® '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s 501 ‘90s Straight Leg-Jeans in Drew Me In, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

These Blank NYC The Cooper Straight-Leg Jeans are a blend of styles we’ve seen on Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez. The jeans have the same silhouette as the ones Aniston wore around the house when whipping up a cup of coffee. However, they also have fun side slits that give the legs some flare, which reminds us of the Michael Kors jumpsuit Lopez wore at the beginning of the month. They’re made from breathable cotton, come in sizes 24 through 31, and are on sale for $30 off. 

Blank NYC The Cooper Straight Leg Jeans with Side Slit in Being Alive

Zappos

Buy It! Blank NYC The Cooper Straight-Leg Jeans with Side Slit in Being Alive, $67.59 (orig. $98); zappos.com

Put away your trusty shapewear and let the Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight-Leg Jeans do the work for you. They are designed with powermesh paneling on the inside that “molds and holds in all the right places,” per the brand, so they are a great buy for summer when we tend to wear fewer layers of clothing. 

Wit and wisom Ab-Solution Straight Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Straight-Leg Jeans in Blev-Blue Vintage, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

If you’re looking for a different style of Levi’s, you could always go for a white pair, like these straight-leg ones, which are up to 30 percent off. They have over 6,800 perfect ratings, and they’ve been hailed as the “perfect staple in any wardrobe” and a “smart choice for summer jeans” by shoppers. Plus, you can wear the mid-rise pants with a cropped button-up, like Taylor Swift, for a cute post-Memorial Day ‘fit.

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans (Also Available in Plus)

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans in Simply White, $35.98–$69.50 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Since celebrities keep wearing this timeless jean style, we’re grabbing a pair straight away. And you should, too. Keep scrolling to shop more straight-leg jeans at Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, and more. 

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Stanhill Wash: Pocket Edition

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jeans in Stanhill Wash, $83.99 with code WARMUP (orig. $138); madewell.com

Ariat High-Rise Vintage Jazmine Straight Jeans

Zappos


Buy It! Ariat High-Rise Vintage Jazmine Straight Jeans in Delaware, $59.72 (orig. $82.95); zappos.com

Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Abercombie

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise ’90s Straight-Jeans in Medium with Criss-Cross Waistband, $62.30 (orig. $89); abercrombie.com

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

Buy It! Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans in Black Rinse, $31.80 - $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Wrangler Women's High Rise True Straight Fit Jean

Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler High-Rise True Straight-Fit Jeans in Stockton, $29.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Beach Gear Roundup Tout
Umbrellas, Beach Chairs, Swimsuits, and Coolers Are Still on Sale After Memorial Day, and Prices Start at Just $15
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
Vansha wide-leg pants sale Tout
Shoppers Are Staying Comfy on ‘Hot Summer Days’ with These Wide-Leg Pants, and They’re Only $29 Today
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
What PEO Readers Are Buying for MDW
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying This Month? These 9 Light and Breezy Styles for Summer — All Under $35
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Reese Witherspoon in veja sneakers
There’s Only One More Day to Shop the Sleek Sneaker Brand Worn By Celebs and Royals at This Under-the-Radar Sale
Top-Rated Sandals Tout
12 Top-Rated Sandals That Are So Comfy, Shoppers Swear You Can Wear Them All Day
Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off
Target Bathing Suit
Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner Tout
This ‘Quiet’ and ‘Powerful’ Portable Air Conditioner Has a $130 Discount at Amazon for Memorial Day
30 Under $30 Organizers Tout
30 Customer-Loved Organizers Under $30 That Will Totally Revolutionize Your Home
Memorial Day Sales Tout
100 Best Memorial Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Repeat Customer: Vans Sneakers Tout
I Can Walk for Miles in These $70 Classic White Sneakers That Kim Kardashian and Harry Styles Own
blake lively, mindy kaling, kate middleton, priyanka chopra
9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25
MDW Prime Member Only Deals Tout
The 50 Best Memorial Day Deals That Are Just for Amazon Prime Members — Starting at $8