Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are ‘Made for Each Other,’ Shares Photos from Hamptons Wedding

Joel Embiid and his wife Anne de Paula are feeling the love!

The 29-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star and the 28-year-old model tied the knot this past weekend with a picturesque wedding in the Hamptons.

De Paula shared images on Instagram of her and Embiid’s wedding on Tuesday, writing that she and Embiid are together “for life.”

“We are meant for each other,” she wrote in French, according to a translation.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a handful of candid shots from their beachside ceremony in Southampton, New York on Saturday, including the couple dancing together on Cryder Beach, sitting next to each other during the ceremony and then walking out with enormous smiles on their faces as their 2-year-old son Arthur following closely behind.

Embiid wore a white tuxedo and a black bow tie, while de Paula stunned in a white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of white roses. Arthur matched his NBA MVP father.

Anne de Paula and Joel Embiid. Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The couple first met through a mutual friend in 2018, and have said their relationship blossomed out of a “beautiful friendship.” The model said in ESPN's May 2021 cover story about Embiid that she and the Sixers star soon began FaceTiming often after they first met.

“He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you,” she said. “His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That's the type of person you want to have around."

De Paula, who was born in Brazil, told Maxim magazine in 2019 that Embiid first caught her eye by "just being himself." They bonded over a love for soccer, the couple has said.

Ann de Paula and Joel Embiid. ANNE DE PAULA/Instagram

They welcomed their first child together, son Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, on Sept. 17, 2020. Arthur is named after Embiid's younger brother, who died in a car crash in Cameroon in 2014 at age 13.

“First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I'm not winning so far,” Embiid joked when announcing Arthur’s birth. ”I'm just trying to build a soccer team but for real I'm so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer."

Embiid and de Paula enjoyed their extravagant wedding this weekend, which featured two outfit changes for de Paula as well as performances by Meek Mill and Brian McKnight.