Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are ‘Made for Each Other,’ Shares Photos from Hamptons Wedding

The Sports Illustrated model and the NBA MVP tied the knot on Saturday in New York

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are Made for Each Other After The Model and NBA Star Married Saturday
Joel Embiid and Anne de Paula. Photo:

ANNE DE PAULA/Instagram

Joel Embiid and his wife Anne de Paula are feeling the love!

The 29-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star and the 28-year-old model tied the knot this past weekend with a picturesque wedding in the Hamptons.

De Paula shared images on Instagram of her and Embiid’s wedding on Tuesday, writing that she and Embiid are together “for life.”

“We are meant for each other,” she wrote in French, according to a translation.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a handful of candid shots from their beachside ceremony in Southampton, New York on Saturday, including the couple dancing together on Cryder Beach, sitting next to each other during the ceremony and then walking out with enormous smiles on their faces as their 2-year-old son Arthur following closely behind.

Embiid wore a white tuxedo and a black bow tie, while de Paula stunned in a white dress and veil, and carried a bouquet of white roses. Arthur matched his NBA MVP father.

Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are Made for Each Other After The Model and NBA Star Married Saturday
Anne de Paula and Joel Embiid.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The couple first met through a mutual friend in 2018, and have said their relationship blossomed out of a “beautiful friendship.” The model said in ESPN's May 2021 cover story about Embiid that she and the Sixers star soon began FaceTiming often after they first met. 

“He just has this personality where he wants to motivate you,” she said. “His friends, his family and now with Arthur — he pushes all of us to be the best of ourselves. That's the type of person you want to have around."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

De Paula, who was born in Brazil, told Maxim magazine in 2019 that Embiid first caught her eye by "just being himself." They bonded over a love for soccer, the couple has said.

Anne de Paula Says She and Joel Embiid Are Made for Each Other After The Model and NBA Star Married Saturday
Ann de Paula and Joel Embiid.

ANNE DE PAULA/Instagram

They welcomed their first child together, son Arthur Elijah de Paula Embiid, on Sept. 17, 2020. Arthur is named after Embiid's younger brother, who died in a car crash in Cameroon in 2014 at age 13.

“First of 11 or more? Trying to convince her but I'm not winning so far,” Embiid joked when announcing Arthur’s birth. ”I'm just trying to build a soccer team but for real I'm so excited for the future and my life has a new meaning. Kudos to @annedepaula_ for being so strong and giving me the Greatest Gift our life can offer."

Embiid and de Paula enjoyed their extravagant wedding this weekend, which featured two outfit changes for de Paula as well as performances by Meek Mill and Brian McKnight.

Related Articles
Hulk Hogan Is Engaged to Yoga Instructor Sky Daily https://www.instagram.com/p/CuDH0nsOQtn/ credit: Hulk Hogan/Instagram
Hulk Hogan Announces He's Engaged to Yoga Instructor Sky Daily: 'She Was Crazy Enough to Say Yes'
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Says She Truly Feels Confident in Her Style These Days: ‘I Just Really Feel Me’
Oscar de la Hoya & Shanna Moakler during 1999 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Shanna Moakler Recounts Split from Oscar De La Hoya: 'Nothing He Said to Me Was the Truth'
Shareef OâNeal Recalls Dad Shaquille's 'Best Advice' During His Grueling Recovery from 2018 Heart Transplant
Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef Talks Undergoing Heart Surgery at Age 18 and 'Scary' Return to Basketball
Magic Johnson and His Family Visit Sicily as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Magic Johnson and Family Visit Sicily — and the 'White Lotus' Hotel! — as He Gets Back to European Vacation
Damar Hamlin Sends Prayers to Bronny James Amid USC Star's Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Sends 'Prayers' to Bronny James and Family After 18-Year-Old's Cardiac Arrest
Olivia Dunne Elle
Olivia Dunne Calls Out Sexist Criticism About Her Photos: ‘Not a Girl’s Responsibility How a Man Looks at Her’
Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
Oscar De La Hoya Recounts Being Physically Abused by His Mom in New Documentary
Oscar De La Hoya Recounts Being Physically Abused by His Mom in New Documentary: 'I Was Just Numb'
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants
Kirk Cousins Says Quarterbacks Like Tom Brady and Drew Brees 'Set the Bar High' for Playing Longer (Exclusive)
Damar Hamlin Pays Emotional First Visit to Cincinnati Hospital Since Cardiac Arrest
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Cincinnati Hospital That Saved His Life: 'My 3rd Home'
Joel Embiid marries Anne de Paula
NBA Player Joel Embiid Marries Sports Illustrated Model Anne de Paula in Hamptons Wedding Ceremony
Trae Young Wedding Photos
NBA Star Trae Young Marries College Sweetheart Shelby Miller in Beach Destination Wedding
Anthony Rizzo Changes Walk-Up Music to Taylor Swift Song
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo Bats 4-for-4 After Changing Walk-Up Song to Taylor Swift: ‘It’s Her Summer’
ophia Smith #11 of the United States celebrates scoring during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam
USWNT's Sophia Smith Dedicates World Cup Goal to Late Teammate Katie Meyer: 'We Just Want to Honor Her'
Alyssa Thomas #25 and DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Connecticut Sun announce engagement
Connecticut Sun Teammates Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner Are Engaged!: 'Forever'