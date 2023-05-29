Shoppers Love This 'Flattering' Tankini Swimsuit So Much, They're Buying It in Every Color — and It’s 30% Off

Grab it in all 11 colors

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on May 29, 2023 10:00 AM

Target Bathing Suit
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

With Memorial Day here, if you’re not already hanging out by a pool or visiting your favorite beach, you likely will soon. It’s officially swimsuit season, which means it’s time to start rummaging through your closet to get rid of your old ones and invest in some new, flattering options. 

If you’re in search of an updated go-to swimsuit that’s both comfortable and confidence-boosting, the Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top is a versatile option, and it’s currently 30 percent off at Target. The swimsuit top is designed with a sweetheart neckline and twist detailing around the chest, along with ruching throughout to provide a flattering silhouette. You can wear it halter-style with the thin, adjustable strap around the neck, or remove the strap for a bandeau top. 

Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top

Target

Buy It! Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top in Black, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

The swim top also features molded, sewn-in cups that offer support and protection. Even more coverage is offered through the lining that gives an opaque look with every available color — even white. You can grab the swim top in 11 colors including black, white, and deep sea blue, along with summery colors, like hot pink, bright yellow, and sunset orange, in sizes XS to XL. The swimsuit is easy to wear on repeat, since it’s conveniently machine washable.

While you can wear the solid color tankini with any bottoms of your choice, Target’s sale also includes the Anne Cole Side Tie Swim Bottom for 30 percent off. The bottoms have the same scrunched-ruching style as the Twist Front Top and feature side ties with gold accents that hang near your hips to provide a custom fit. The swim bottoms are available in the same 11 colors as the top, so you can either mix or match or opt for an elongating monochromatic look.

Anne Cole Women's Side Tie Swim Bottom

Target

Buy It! Anne Cole Side Tie Swim Bottom, $30.80 (orig. $44); target.com

Shoppers have been so happy with their purchase of the swimsuit top that they are “likely to purchase more” colors, according to one person who already has “four of these.” They said the swim top is equally “flattering and comfortable.” 

Another shopper agreed that because it “fits well” they have it “in every color.” Shoppers of all bra sizes also raved about the swim top. One person, who has a “petite size and bust,” shared that it “covers everything well,” while another reviewer, who is a DD, noted that it “fits perfectly.” 

The side tie swim bottoms have also earned lots of praise from shoppers. One reviewer said they provide “full coverage and [a] nice snug fit,” while a second person agreed that they “cover up everything that so many swimsuits are not covering up anymore.”

With summer just around the corner, head over to Target to grab the Anne Cole Tankini Swim Top and Side Tie Swim Bottom in multiple colors while they’re 30 percent off.

Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top

Target

Buy It! Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top in Turquoise, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top

Target

Buy It! Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top in Orange, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

Anne Cole Women's Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top

Target

Buy It! Anne Cole Twist Front Bandeaukini Swim Top in Navy, $42 (orig. $60); target.com

