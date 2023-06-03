Anna Sorokin, Fake Heiress Who Scammed N.Y.C. Socialites, Allegedly Owes Disbarred Lawyer $152K: Lawsuit

Sorokin — who was also known as Anna Delvey — was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 for posing as a German heiress

By
Published on June 3, 2023 06:32 PM
Anna Delvey
Photo:

Mike Coppola/AD/Getty Images for ABA

Convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin — who was also known as Anna Delvey — reportedly owes her disbarred lawyer more than $152,000. 

According to the New York Post, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit claims that not only does Sorokin owe Audrey A. Thomas the reported amount, but she also made false allegations against her former attorney in order not to pay.

After Sorokin was convicted of eight felony charges in 2019 for posing as a German heiress and scamming $200,000 from New York City socialites, she hired Thomas in 2020 to represent her.

Following her conviction, she was sentenced to prison for four to 12 years by a judge who claimed to be "stunned by the depth of [her] deception."

Anna Delvey

 Mike Coppola/AD/Getty Images for ABA

Two years into her prison sentence, she was released on good behavior — only to be detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement six weeks later for overstaying her visa.

She was released on bond and is now on house arrest as she awaits the court’s decision for her to stay in the country, the New York Times reported.

Since firing Thomas in April 2022, Sorokin filed a lawsuit accusing the one-time attorney of withholding records in her immigration and criminal case, according to the New York Post.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The outlet reported that Sorokin “was able to remain in the United States because while she was taken to the airport and literally sitting in the gate area with her belongings in garbage bags, [Thomas] filed a writ and secured a stay from deportation removal,” claims the lawsuit Sorokin filed.

However, Sorokin allegedly owes Thomas “astronomical legal fees,” per the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit, cited by the New York Post.

Thomas was disbarred in November for allegedly robbing an elderly client, which the Manhattan Supreme Court filing states, per the outlet, “The disbarment… does not negate the balance that the defendant owes.”

Netflix's true-crime series Inventing Anna captivated audiences when it premiered in February 2022.

Related Articles
Matthew Nilo is arraigned at the Hudson County Superior Court on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Nilo, a cyber attorney in Manhattan, is accused of raping three women in Boston, Massachusetts, between 2007 and 2008.
N.J. Attorney and Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested and Charged With 4 Boston Rapes
Mario Che-Tiul
7 Inmates Escape From Missouri Jail, 1 Still on the Run and Considered 'Armed and Dangerous'
Maha Li-Hobbs
Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Colo. Girl Arrested After Human Remains Found in Her Apartment
Baby Marcos Go Fund Me:
Iowa Man Convicted After Drag-Racing Crash Killed a 4-Year-Old Boy Remembered as ‘Beautiful Soul’
Chrissie Carnell-Bixler (Danny Masterson rape accuser) and her husband Cedric Zavala-Bixler
Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala Praises Wife After Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction: 'Send Her Love'
Sammar Khan, charged with killing husband at Bristol Borough Wharf
Pa. Woman Accused of Killing Estranged Husband at Park, Where They Planned to ‘Discuss Their Relationship’
Payton Washington, Texas Cheerleader Opens Up About Injuries in Parking Lot Shooting: I Was Throwing Up Blood
Texas Cheerleader Opens Up About Injuries in Car Shooting: 'I Threw Up Blood'
Bill Cosby
Bill Cosby Faces Lawsuit Alleging He Sexually Assaulted a Former Playboy Model
Jesus and Sebastian
Teenager and 2 Boys, Ages 8 and 9, Fatally Shot in Pennsylvania
State Police Seeking Publicâs Assistance Identifying Man Wanted for an Attempted Child Abduction
He’s Accused of Trying to Abduct a 7-Year-Old Boy from a Wawa Bathroom — and He’s Still on the Loose
Heyburn Police Officer who shot and killed 2 dogs on the interstate: https://www.change.org/p/fire-and-prosecute-heyburn-police-officer-who-killed-2-dogs?recruiter=79668425&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_initial&utm_term=psf_combo_share_initial&recruited_by_id=bf54e630-93b6-11e3-a896-9f2b1cd51da7&share_bandit_exp=initial-36397258-en-US&utm_content=fht-36397258-en-us%3A7
Idaho Police Shoot 2 Dogs Running Loose on Interstate; Authorities Say Animals Presented Danger to Drivers
Natalia Grace Barnett
Natalia Grace, Accused of Being 'Sociopath' by Adoptive Parents, Says Allegations Are 'Not True'
Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox38063#APAP382570141791.jpg
Where Is Jodi Arias Now? All About Travis Alexander’s Lover Turned Killer, Now a Prison Library Aide
Rebecca Bliefnick
Family Feud Contestant Who Joked He Regretted Marrying Wife Is Convicted of Murdering Her
Genevieve Comager
Man Who Allegedly Shook Baby 'Because She Was Screaming' Charged with Murder After Grandfather Calls Cops
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Died from Apparent Gunshot Wound