Anna Shay Remembered by Her 'Bling Empire' Family: 'She Always Made Me Feel Like I Belonged' (Exclusive)

Anna Shay's Bling Empire costars are paying their respects after she died unexpectedly at age 62.

Kevin Kreider exclusively tells PEOPLE that he regrets not having one final adventure with his late costar.

“My last memory was having lunch and she said, ‘Let's go on an adventure,’” he recalls. “My regret is that I didn't step into her car and go with her with my girlfriend and Maria. It's a lesson to smell the roses and take a moment. That day, I was so bombarded by work and pressures that I didn't get to have that last adventure with her.”

“I took it for granted and believed I'd have plenty more of these and would save it for another day,” he continues. “The adventures could be just having coffee, but knowing Anna, it's never just coffee. It's shopping, lunches and dinners, and even last minute traveling.”

He adds how he will miss “her laugh, the way she played the piano, and I'll miss her no-rules-driving-on-the-road.”

Kevin Kreider and Anna Shay. Monica Schipper/Getty; David Livingston/WireImage



He also fondly remembers getting advice from Shay about love and life.

“My best memories with Anna was at her place when I'd come over and cook for her, and she'd have her whole place catered already,” he shares. “I loved her dating advice, and how she upgraded my fashion and yet still accepted me for my simplicity.”

He concluded, “I never felt uncomfortable around her, and she always made me feel like I belonged.”

Kreider also shared a tribute to Shay on social media which included a clip of one of their outings together in Shay’s pace car named Sofia. He captioned the post, “You never know when your last goodbye will be.”

He added: “So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you.”

Kim Lee called the loss of Shay “a huge shock” in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"I have so much love for Anna. I know that we had issues on the show but in real life, I had such a great connection with her outside of the show,” she shared. “We saw eye to eye, and she gave me so many words of wisdom I will never forget.”

The DJ and reality star added: “There's no one like Anna Shay; she's an incredible and unique person who was beloved by so many people. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult time."

In a post on Instagram, Lee also wrote of the news: "I can’t believe I’m writing this right now. Anna, we’re going to miss you. I’m glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen. I loved your realness and humor and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious. Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed. #BLINGEMPIRE"

Kelly Mi Li also remembered her late costar on Instagram after news of her death broke.

“RIP @annashay93 💔💔💔 you are truly one of a kind and we will miss you forever,” she shared alongside a carousel of photos of the duo.

On Monday, Shay’s family confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star had died.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family said in a statement. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Shay appeared on Bling Empire starting in its inaugural season on Netflix in 2021, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Shay previously told PEOPLE she didn’t anticipate her success from Bling Empire. “I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera,” she said. “I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me.”

The most recent season of Bling Empire, which aired on Netflix in October, showed Shay advising her other costars that, though they’re finding fame from their extravagant lifestyles, "There are more things in life than superficial bulls---.”

