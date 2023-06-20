Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Celebrates Father’s Day with Dad Larry Birkhead at Duran Duran Concert

Larry Birkhead had his daughter Dannielynn Birkhead by his side on Father's Day.

The 50-year-old — had Dannielynn with his late wife, Anna Nicole Smith — capped celebrations for the annual holiday on Sunday with a trip to see Duran Duran play in Sunrise, Florida.

"Having a great Father’s Day with Dannielynn at the @duranduran concert," Birkhead wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of the father-daughter duo smiling at the concert. "I’ve been trying to school her on good music way back since she was a baby."

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!" he continued. "Of course we had to get here first, well because I’m old."

His post also included a throwback photo of him and Dannielynn, snapped as the two shared earbuds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn't the first concert Larry and Dannielynn have attended together. The two saw Janet Jackson perform in Cincinnati, Ohio in July 2022. It was Dannielynn's second time seeing Jackson, 55, live. After the concert, Birkhead and Dannielynn went backstage to meet the singer.

In May, Dannielynn received a "private guitar lesson" from another music legend — former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora — during Kentucky Derby weekend. Larry shared a video of Dannielynn playing a part of Jackson's 1989 song "Black Cat" with Sambora sitting by her side.

Dannielynn and her father attend the Kentucky Derby together every year. This year, she paid tribute to her late mother by wearing a black tulle skirt and blouse with photographs from Smith's Guess campaign to the 34th annual Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala, a benefit for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. This year marked the 20th anniversary of Larry meeting Smith at the event.

The high school junior is already looking at colleges, Larry told PEOPLE in May. Dannielynn is also interested in studying forensics, he said.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things," Larry said of his daughter's college search. "And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college."

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead. Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

"It's one of those things that all parents go through," Larry added. "They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

Although Dannielynn told Larry that some of Smith's wardrobe is "not my style," he said his daughter is "generous like her mom." He also keeps strict social media rules to keep the teenager safe, he told PEOPLE.

Dannielynn celebrated her 16th birthday in September, which prompted Larry to share a gallery of photos from her life on Instagram. "Dannielynn is such a great kid and she makes me so proud every day," he told PEOPLE then. "I can't believe she is old enough to drive! It seems like yesterday I was pushing her in a toy car!"