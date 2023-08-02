Anna Kendrick is hitting the picket lines alongside her fellow actors.

On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect star, 37, voiced her support for the strike by SAG-AFTRA — the union that comprises the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists — on Instagram, sharing a photo that showed her picketing outdoors in Los Angeles alongside fellow actor Sterling Jones.

“Everyone deserves a fair wage,” Kendrick wrote. “(I’m in an incredibly lucky position - this s—- ain’t about me.) Actors are extraordinary.”

She added, “There are so many talented, hard working people in this union, even if you might not know their names.”

Anna Kendrick shares her support for the SAG-AFTRA strike on the picket lines. Anna Kendrick Instagram

The star, who has joined other notable actors on the strike line including Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Jessica Chastain, then went on to discuss some of the requests from the union including the use of AI.

“I don’t want to watch film/television written or performed by a computer, and I want to know that the people behind what I watch are being compensated fairly for their hard work,” she said, adding the hashtags “SAGAFTRA” and “SAGAFTRA strong”

In the photo she posted alongside her comments, the actress wore a SAG-AFTRA shirt and held a large sign with the union’s logo. She sported a pair of dark sunglasses, a large straw hat and a black bag slung over her shoulders as she posed beside Jones, who also donned dark sunglasses.

Anna Kendrick (C) and writer Larry Karaszewski (R) join members and supporters of SAG-AFTRA and WGA on the picket line at Fox Studios. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Kendrick was also photographed on Tuesday picketing alongside writers Nancy Meyers and Larry Karaszewski, who are also on strike for the WGA (Writers Guild of America), on the picket line outside Fox Studios.

She is one of several famous actors who have voiced their support for the union recently. Last week, Will Smith, 54, also took to Instagram to show his support for the ongoing strike.

Alongside a photo of himself posing with students in an acting class, he wrote, “As some of yall mighta heard, my guild @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. it’s a pivotal moment for our profession.”

The King Richard star thanked his acting teacher Aaron Speiser — whom he fondly referred to as “coach” — and noted that he recently met Speiser’s class full of “talented next generation of actors.” “I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks, COACH!,” he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Some actors have also been showing support in other ways. Viola Davis, 57, recently stepped back from filming the action thriller G20, despite the project getting the union's interim agreement necessary to begin production without violating strike terms, to support the union.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” the Air star said in a statement to Deadline. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”



