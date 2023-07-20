Anna Delvey Makes Music Debut, Drops New Single 'What the Hell?' with TikTok Country Star Brooke Butler: Listen

Anna Delvey is making an unlikely career move — into music.

The Inventing Anna muse, 32, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, collaborated with TikTok celebrity and rising country singer Brooke Butler on the single "What the Hell?"



According to Deadline, the single will be the theme song for Delvey's new podcast The Anna Delvey Show, which she launched June 6. Delvey has since posted episodes featuring comedian Whitney Cummings, Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz and Sunflower Bean's Julia Cumming. Other special guests will include Julia Fox, Jeremy O. Harris and Emily Ratajkowski, all of whom came to her house to record the podcast.

"What the Hell?" isn't your a run-of-the-mill country song. Instead it features never-before-heard audio from a phone call Delvey made while she was incarcerated on Rikers Island.



Delvey's debut single was penned by Audio Up CEO and producer Jared Gutstadt, who has collaborated with Lil Wayne, Jelly Roll, DJ Khaled and Machine Gun Kelly, and his longtime writing partner Scarlett Burke.

Also featured on "What the Hell?" is Audio Chateau, a collective that has worked with artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Trippie Redd.

“What the Hell? is authentic to the type of music I like to make. It’s a fun song and I know a lot of folks will be curious to hear this side of Anna. My hope is that the TikTok world will have some fun with this as well," Gutstadt told the outlet.



Anna Delvey. Mike Coppola/AD/Getty

Delvey has been on house arrest in New York City since October 2022 due to an ongoing immigration case.

The fraudster is infamously known for masquerading as a wealthy German heiress to infiltrate herself into the inner circle of the city's biggest socialites. From the time she moved to New York from Russia in 2013 to the time of her arrest in 2017, she used a fake persona to spend invalid credit cards and issue fake bank statements, moved from hotel to hotel and stole roughly $275,000. She even touted the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private club and art foundation, to lure wealthy donors and expand her profile.

Back in 2019, Delvey was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. While her sentence was initially four to 12 years in prison, she was released early in February 2021.

By March, Delvey was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — this time for overstaying her visa. She was still in ICE custody until October 2022 and has been living under house arrest in a fifth-floor walk-up East Village apartment building in N.Y.C ever since. She still faces the possibility of deportation to Germany, which is where her family now lives.

Delvey is currently only permitted to leave her home for weekly immigration meetings.