Of Course Anna Delvey Was in Full Glam to Go to the Immigration Office in New York City

Delvey wore an all-black outfit and matching sunnies

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 07:29PM EDT
Anna Delvey Heads To An Immigration Appointment In Style in NYC Lower East Side, NY
Photo:

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Anna Delvey doesn’t get out of the house much, but when she does, it’s in full glam. 

The Inventing Anna muse was spotted as she headed to an immigration appointment in New York City dressed head-to-toe in black. Delvey’s outing on Thursday is extremely rare — the 32-year-old N.Y.C. resident has been on house arrest since October 2022 due to an ongoing immigration case. 

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, made sure to dress for the occasion. Her outfit included a black long-sleeve top with various strappy cutouts around her shoulders and chest. She tucked the intricate shirt into a simple but chic pair of leather pants and finished the look with a pair of black stiletto heels. 

Delvey’s monochrome outfit let her gold accessories and red nails garner some attention, as did her hair, which was teased and secured into a voluminous bump on the crown of her head.

Anna Delvey Heads To An Immigration Appointment In Style in NYC Lower East Side, NY

Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

Delvey is infamously known in N.Y.C. for posing as a wealthy German heiress to infiltrate herself into the inner circle of the city's biggest socialites. From the time she moved to New York from Russia in 2013 to the time of her arrest in 2017, she used a fake persona to spend invalid credit cards and issue fake bank statements, bounced from hotel to hotel and stole an estimated $275,000. She even created the idea of the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private club and art foundation, to entice wealthy donors and further her brand.

In 2019, Delvey was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree and theft of services. Her sentence included 4 to 12 years in prison — which was cut short when she was released in February 2021. 

A month later, she was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — this time for overstaying her visa. Delvey remained in ICE custody until October 2022 and has been living under house arrest in a fifth-floor walk-up East Village apartment building in N.Y.C since. She still faces possible deportation to Germany, which is where her family now resides. 

Delvey’s house arrest only makes it possible to leave for her weekly immigration meetings — which is where she was spotted on Thursday. 

On June 6, she launched a podcast called The Anna Delvey Show on Spotify featuring various guests such as Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, Emily Ratajkowski and Kenny Schachter, all of whom came to her house to record the podcast. 

In addition, Delvey began work on her unscripted reality series dubbed Delvey's Dinner Club, which will follow her in her East Village apartment as she hosts a collection of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and more for private, invite-only dinner parties. 

