Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Celebrates Daughter's Elementary School Graduation After Cancer Diagnosis

The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a type of cancer that develops when healthy cells in the adrenal gland grow uncontrollably

By
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 25, 2023 09:39 PM
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell and her 2 daugters. Photo:

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is celebrating daughter Kaitlyn's elementary school graduation after her cancer diagnosis.

“I am one proud mama right now," the reality star, 28, wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week, sharing photographs of herself and Kaitlyn, as well as others that included her other daughter, Kylee, and her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney.

Noting that she "can’t believe I am going to have a middle schooler and a second grader," Anna continued, "Give me a minute while I go cry my eyes out."

"I am so proud of my girls and everything they have accomplished," she concluded the post, then tagging various members of her famous family, including her mother, Mama June Shannon, and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson — who just graduated from high school.

Kaitlyn's milestone moment came about after PEOPLE confirmed in March that Anna was diagnosed with cancer.

Anna, who is Mama June's eldest daughter, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

TMZ said the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung following a series of tests that took place after Anna complained about experiencing stomach aches.

The star reportedly underwent her first round of chemotherapy in February, TMZ reported, and a source told the outlet that Anna's family is "very hopeful" she will pull through the diagnosis.

Anna's father is Mama June's ex-boyfriend, David Dunn, who never joined the family on reality TV.

As well as Anna and Alana, 17, Mama June, 44, is also mom to Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 23.

Alana previously spoke out about her sister's diagnosis on her Instagram Story in March.

"This is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home ... Yes, I'm very famous, but normal s--- happens to me and my family & y'all need to realize that ASAP," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote alongside a screenshot of TMZ's report.

