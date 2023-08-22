Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill

The free, ticketed event will be held in New York City on Sept. 23

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Sadie Bell is a Digital News Writer on the Music team at PEOPLE.
Published on August 22, 2023
Published on August 22, 2023 12:40PM EDT
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson.

Global Citizen Festival 2023 just got even more exciting. 

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson have been added to the lineup. 

The Brazilian star, DJ and singer-songwriter join headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill, who were previously announced along with performers Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids in July. 

Hosted by the international advocacy group Global Citizen, the festival is a free, ticketed event that aims to bring people together through music and activism. 

This year’s festival will be held on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Sept. 23. 

Bassist Flea, Singer Anthony Kiedis, Drummer Chad Smith and Guitarist John Frusciante of the Red Hot Chili Peppers attend Red Hot Chili Peppers Visit SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" at SiriusXM Studios on April 05, 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Anna Webber/Getty

In addition to the announcement of the full lineup of performers, Global Citizen also unveiled on Tuesday that a handful of celebrities and advocates will participate in the event. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush are among the guests. 

They will also be joined by advocates including Barbie Izquierdo, Deja Foxx, Ineza Umuhoza Grace, Jerome Foster II, Nkosana Butholenkosi Masuku, Sophia Kianni, Pashtana Durrani and Wangari Kuria.

According to a press release, the festival’s 2023 call to action is focused on addressing the climate crisis, disrupting systemic issues that perpetuate extreme poverty and advocating for equity for women and girls across the globe. 

Ms. Lauryn Hill performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 03, 2023
Lauryn Hill.

Taylor Hill/Getty

In a press release, Katie Hill, SVP, Head of Music, Entertainment and Artist Relations, Global Citizen, said, “This year's campaign is driving a record number of actions from global citizens around the world, and we're grateful to this year's performers and presenters for leveraging their voices and joining us on the Great Lawn on September 23.”

Free tickets can be earned to the NYC event by taking action on the Global Citizen app and online at www.globalcitizen.org.

The event will be broadcast on ABC and stream across platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube, among others. Fans can find more information on where to watch from home at www.globalcitizen.org.

