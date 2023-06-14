Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Her Tour Due to 'Verbal Abuse' and 'Threats of Violence' from His Fans

"It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out on social media," wrote Babyface after exiting The Songstress Tour

By
Published on June 14, 2023 01:05AM EDT
Anita Baker, Babyface
Anita Baker, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images;Prince Williams/Wireimage

Anita Baker's ongoing The Songstress Tour will move forward with no opening act following issues between the "Sweet Love" performer and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds' fans.

After canceling Babyface's performance at a New Jersey show last month due to technical issues, Baker spoke out via Twitter earlier this week about receiving threats from his supporters. On Tuesday, she took to the social media platform to announce Babyface's removal from the remainder of the tour.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," tweeted Baker, 65. "Appropriate refunds will be made."

Babyface, 64, later posted to his own social media accounts about the situation. "I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from 'The Songstress Tour,'" he wrote. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media."

He continued, "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love & respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of the tour."

Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Anita Baker. Paras Griffin/Getty

The pair's May 10 show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey faced lengthy delays due to technical issues, after which the crowd was told that Babyface's set was canceled in order for Baker to deliver her full performance.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the 12-time Grammy winner explained that production crews were unable to get a video screen running in time for his performance.

"As advanced as technology is today we are sometimes at its mercy. The video wall was unfortunately not working that day and time wasn't on our side," said Babyface, noting that he'll perform at the tour's Long Island, New York stop on Friday.

"I am incredibly sorry to the fans and have nothing but love and respect for Anita," continued his statement. "I am very much looking forward to continuing our tour together and will see everyone tomorrow."

Babyface arrives at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds. Francis Specker/CBS via Getty

Later that week, Baker posted several tweets about the mishap. "the TECH/Video Wall/Glitched," she wrote. "Caused a Delay. Live Nation/Producers took responsibility... I/We/Us went Onstage, ANYway. Late... but, Love PREVAILED."

Since the incident went down, the pair has performed two shows together — but Baker said Babyface's fans have been threatening her in a series of tweets on Monday. "Kenny's Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour," she wrote.

"As you can see... Some of his fans, are not accepting of the reality, that he is contracted, as special guest support, on My Tour. Some even want to hurt me... Crazyyyy. Town,” read another tweet from Baker.

The Songstress Tour is set to continue on June 30 with a show at the United Center in Chicago.

