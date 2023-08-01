Angus Cloud Said He Wouldn't Play Mac Miller in a Biopic Before His Death: 'That Man Is a Legend'

The "Euphoria" star died on Monday at age 25

Updated on August 1, 2023 06:23PM EDT
Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City
Angus Cloud and Mac Miller. Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Despite their uncanny physical appearances, Angus Cloud — who died Monday at age 25 — said he wouldn't portray Mac Miller in a biopic.

“I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?" the Euphoria actor told Etalk last year of the role.

“Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying,” he added.

Angus Cloud attends Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook Gaming on August 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Michael Kovac/Variety via Getty 

Since he rose to stardom on the hit show Euphoria, fans have drawn comparison between the late rapper and Cloud. After the news of his death, fans also pointed out the parallels between their deaths, as Miller died in 2019 from an accidental overdose at age 26.

"Me realizing that Angus Cloud will never play mac miller in a biopic," wrote on fan on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside a short clip of a man punching something.

"I wanted so badly to see Angus Cloud play as Mac Miller in a Biopic. Damn. RIP to them both. Both died TOO young," wrote another fan.

Another fan added: "Why does this feel like Mac Miller part 2??? I AM NOT OKAY. RIP Angus Cloud."

On Monday, Cloud's family confirmed that he died at his family's home in Oakland, California.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the statement concluded.

Though the Oakland Fire Department did not identify Cloud by name, the Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt told PEOPLE they were dispatched to a local residence around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased." Hunt was unable to provide a cause of death.

