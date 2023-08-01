Despite their uncanny physical appearances, Angus Cloud — who died Monday at age 25 — said he wouldn't portray Mac Miller in a biopic.

“I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?" the Euphoria actor told Etalk last year of the role.

“Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying,” he added.

Since he rose to stardom on the hit show Euphoria, fans have drawn comparison between the late rapper and Cloud. After the news of his death, fans also pointed out the parallels between their deaths, as Miller died in 2019 from an accidental overdose at age 26.

On Monday, Cloud's family confirmed that he died at his family's home in Oakland, California.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the statement concluded.

Though the Oakland Fire Department did not identify Cloud by name, the Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt told PEOPLE they were dispatched to a local residence around 11:30 a.m. on Monday for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased." Hunt was unable to provide a cause of death.

