Angus Cloud's Mother Shares 'Euphoria' Audition Tape That Illuminates His 'Extraordinary Spirit'

Angus Cloud’s mother is continuing to remember her son's "extraordinary spirit."

On Facebook Tuesday, the late actor's mom Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin shared a throwback video of her son before he was spotted on the streets of New York City and found fame.

"This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti who scouted Angus in Brooklyn," she began. "It's his first tape."

And according to Mclaughlin, this very tape is what ultimately led to his big break on Euphoria. "After this was seen by the creators of euphoria, he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son's extraordinary spirit," she added.

Cloud is completely in his element across the six-minute clip, describing himself as "goofy" and detailing some of his more spontaneous moments. After speaking highly of his loved ones, the actor opened up about what he considered to be "the best part" of his life.

"Just the love that I have to give and to receive, you know what I'm saying? Everywhere, you know, surrounded by it," he said. "Just blessed to be alive."

When asked about the "worst part" of his life, Cloud said: "S----, I don't know! It's all good over here, nothing to complain about."

On July 31, Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE that he died at their home in Oakland, California. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in a statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."



Four days after the news broke, his mother stated that Cloud's death wasn't "intentional."

"Although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one. He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," Mclaughlin wrote in a Facebook post. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," she continued. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Cloud's mother also noted that "we may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically," but it is "abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

