Angus Cloud Honored with Mural in His Hometown of Oakland, California, After His Death at 25

Local artist Darin Balaban painted the mural with Cloud’s friends on East 19th Street, telling CBS News, “It was really touching”

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
Published on August 3, 2023 09:45AM EDT

Angus Cloud, the Euphoria star who died at age 25 on Monday, has been honored with a mural in his hometown of Oakland, California.

The colorful mural — which depicts Cloud's face surrounded by “ANGUS” scrawled on the side of a building, plus his birth and death dates — rests on East 19th Street between 3rd and Park, CBS News reported.

Darin Balaban, the local artist who painted the mural with some of Cloud’s friends, was working on a new project on that wall when he learned about Cloud’s death, per the outlet.

“It was really touching and I hope that people that knew Angus — or were affected by him, you know — bring something positive away from this wall,” Balaban said, adding that he knew Cloud in passing, per CBS News.

Friends gathered at the mural on Wednesday night to remember Cloud, a source tells PEOPLE.

Cloud’s family confirmed the actor’s death on Monday to PEOPLE. The Euphoria star died at his family’s home.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," they concluded.

The Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt confirmed to PEOPLE that they responded to a “medical emergency” at a home in Oakland around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, "the patient was determined to be already deceased.” (The department did not give a name of the deceased.)

Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios
Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Although no cause of death has been announced, the family said that Cloud “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father, Conor Hickey, in recent weeks.

After his father died, Cloud shared a photo on Instagram July 14 of Hickey wearing a red sweatsuit and smiling with his pinky finger raised.

“Miss you breh,” the actor wrote in his post.

Last week, Cloud and his family reportedly traveled to Ireland to lay his father to rest. Hickey's former rugby team shared a tribute that said he passed away on May 18 "after a short illness."

Cloud rose to fame when he played Fezco, a drug dealer, on HBO’s Euphoria. He was a popular character on the show for two seasons.

The actor told i-D for an interview published March 3 how he was spotted on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, and said, "I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam."

“Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense," he shared. "Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer."

Cloud said that his Euphoria costars took different paths to become famous and confessed he was amazed when the show became so popular.

"The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part," he continued. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."

