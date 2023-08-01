Zendaya Vows to 'Cherish Every Moment' She Spent with 'Brother' and Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud

The 'Euphoria' star posted a tribute to her costar Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly at 25 on Monday, writing that he gave "boundless light, love and joy" to all he met

By
Updated on August 1, 2023 04:11PM EDT

Zendaya has reacted to the unexpected death of her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Tuesday, the Emmy winner remembered her "brother" and the joy he brought to her life before he died at the young age of 25.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya, 26, captioned a black and white photo of Cloud. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

She continued, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

She ended the post with a note of respect for Cloud's family: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

The actors appeared alongside each other in seasons 1 and 2 of HBO's dark high school series, with Zendaya portraying drug-addicted teen Rue and Cloud played her drug dealer and friend Fezco. 

Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he'd died earlier that day in his California home. The actor was found unresponsive and confirmed dead by paramedics around 11:30 a.m. local time. No cause of death has been released. 

Angus Cloud and Zendaya

Angus Cloud/Instagram

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Zendaya and Angus Cloud
Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Cloud’s death came shortly after the death of his father. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud, and Zendaya attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The Oakland native wasn’t seeking fame when he was discovered for Euphoria. Cloud was approached by a casting agent on a street in Brooklyn, which he initially thought was a “scam,” he told i-D. “In my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”

Related Articles
Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Angus Cloud's Family: All About the Late Actor's Parents and Siblings
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Paul Reubens visits at SiriusXM Studios; THE BLACKLIST, Paul Reubens, 'Dr. Linus Creel',
Paul Reubens 'Helped Define' What Was 'Strange and Fun' About 'The Blacklist,' Says Creator (Exclusive)
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud Admitted His Rise to Fame on 'Euphoria' Sometimes Made Him Feel 'Paranoid' and Like a 'Clown'
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
Joe Manganiello Remembers Paul Reubens
Joe Manganiello Posts Touching Tribute for ‘Brilliant’ Paul Reubens: ‘Best Friends Forever’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Family Mourns His Death at 25: 'The Tears Just Won't Stop'
Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25: 'Immensely Talented and Beloved'
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
MARINA DEL REY, CA - APRIL 20: Jacklyn Zeman attends "The Bay" Promotional Shoot on April 20, 2013 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)
Jacklyn Zeman's 'General Hospital' Costars Hold Private Memorial for Late Friend
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa: 'Asking for Your Prayers'