Zendaya Vows to 'Cherish Every Moment' She Spent with 'Brother' and Late 'Euphoria' Costar Angus Cloud

Zendaya has reacted to the unexpected death of her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Tuesday, the Emmy winner remembered her "brother" and the joy he brought to her life before he died at the young age of 25.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya, 26, captioned a black and white photo of Cloud. "I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)."

She continued, "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

She ended the post with a note of respect for Cloud's family: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

The actors appeared alongside each other in seasons 1 and 2 of HBO's dark high school series, with Zendaya portraying drug-addicted teen Rue and Cloud played her drug dealer and friend Fezco.



Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he'd died earlier that day in his California home. The actor was found unresponsive and confirmed dead by paramedics around 11:30 a.m. local time. No cause of death has been released.

Angus Cloud/Instagram

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Cloud’s death came shortly after the death of his father. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

The Oakland native wasn’t seeking fame when he was discovered for Euphoria. Cloud was approached by a casting agent on a street in Brooklyn, which he initially thought was a “scam,” he told i-D. “In my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer.”