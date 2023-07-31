Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week

Angus Cloud struggled to come to grips with his father’s death in recent weeks.

After confirming Angus's death in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Euphoria star’s family revealed that he “intensely struggled” with the loss of his father.

Before the 25-year-old actor was found dead in his home on Monday, the actor and his family had reportedly traveled to Ireland last week to bury their patriarch.

Angus Cloud. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family's statement read. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

The statement continued, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Cloud’s family added that the actor was “open about his battle with mental health” and hoped that his “passing can be a reminder to others” who are struggling that they are “not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the statement concluded.

Following his father’s death, the Things They Carried actor posted a simple tribute to Instagram that included a photo of his dad dressed in a red sweatsuit as he smiled and held out a pinky finger.



“Miss you breh,” he captioned the post.



Angus Cloud in 'Euphoria'. Eddy Chen/HBO

Cloud launched to stardom after he became a breakout star on HBO’s Euphoria. He took on the fan-favorite role of Fezco, a drug dealer, for two seasons.

In a March interview with i-D, the actor recalled how he was discovered walking on the streets of Brooklyn and sharing, "I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam."

“Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense," he explained. "Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer."



Cloud noted how his peers on Euphoria had taken different avenues to find their fame and admitted he was surprised when the series went on to find such success.

"The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part," he continued. “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."