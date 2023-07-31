Angus Cloud Admitted His Rise to Fame on 'Euphoria' Sometimes Made Him Feel 'Paranoid' and Like a 'Clown'

Four months before his unexpected death at 25, Cloud reflected on his dislike of Los Angeles and how much his life changed since he was discovered on the street: "I had no idea it would go this far"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 08:58PM EDT
Angus Cloud
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Just a few months before his shocking death at 25, Euphoria star Angus Cloud opened up about the unexpected sensation of being famous.

“I don't like people noticing me on the street,” he confessed to i-D in March. “I'm really paranoid. I feel like I'm always looking over my shoulder.” 

“I do always show love to people who approach me, but some people just run up and just shove their phone in my face. Dude, I'm not a clown at a carnival,” he added. “But I love when people ask for my autograph. It's only happened a couple times.” 

Angus Cloud

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud acknowledged that the success of the HBO hit series — on which he played drug dealer Fezco — had come as a surprise to him, noting, “The difference between me and everyone else who's famous it's that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part.” 

He continued, “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I'm going to make it to the top.’ For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

While Cloud didn’t seek out fame, he was discovered on the street while living in Brooklyn, New York. 

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he recalled. “But I ended up getting the agent’s phone number because she seemed real legit. They asked my buddy to come in too, and he said ‘No, f--- that, it’s bulls---.’”

Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Oakland, California, native moved to Los Angeles to pursue show business but never felt quite at home there. 

“No diss to L.A., there's a lot of great people in LA,” he told i-D. “There's a lot of great things going on over there. But I'm not going to lie. L.A.'s in the desert. It's hella big. You need a car. It's like waxed whips and waxed lips.”

He added, “Oakland's where my heart's at. I love the people, the community. It's beautiful. You have the hills, there's a redwood forest five minutes from the flat lands, which is right next to the estuary. Watching the sunset over San Francisco… it's just a beautiful place to be.”

Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud's family confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The family noted that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An HBO spokesperson told PEOPLE: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Related Articles
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
Angus Cloud attends HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25: 'Immensely Talented and Beloved'
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin attend FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere at Goya Studios on June 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Remain Separated but Are 'Getting Along': 'Things Have Settled' (Source)
HERE COMES PEE-WEE
Paul Reubens Cared for His Father Dying of Cancer 19 Years Before He Died of Cancer Himself
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee Wee's Big Holiday" at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016
Paul 'Pee-wee Herman' Reubens Apologized for Not Revealing His Cancer Diagnosis Prior to Death
MARINA DEL REY, CA - APRIL 20: Jacklyn Zeman attends "The Bay" Promotional Shoot on April 20, 2013 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)
Jacklyn Zeman's 'General Hospital' Costars Hold Private Memorial for Late Friend
Paul Rubens poses for a portrait in July 1995 in Los Angeles, California
Celebrity Fans and Friends Remember Paul Reubens for His 'Brilliant and Original' Character Pee-wee Herman
Paul Reubens
Paul Reubens, Best Known as Pee-wee Herman, Dead at 70 After Years with Cancer: 'A Treasured Friend'
Julie Chen Moonves - BIG BROTHER
'Big Brother' Season 25 Casts Show's First Hearing-Impaired, Sikh and Australian Houseguests — Meet the Contestants
Iyanla Vanzant speaks onstage at Black Girls Rock! 2016 at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Life Coach Iyanla Vanzant Announces Death of Her Youngest Daughter, Nisa: 'Asking for Your Prayers'
TUCSON, AZ - MAY 13: John Schneider and Alicia Allain attend "You're Gonna Miss Me" premiere sponsored by Visit Tucson on May 13, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Wise/Getty Images for Funimation Entertainment)
'Dukes of Hazzard' Star John Schneider Gets Emotional While Speaking About Late Wife Alicia Allain
Doug Hehner and Jamie Otis
'MAFS' Alum Jamie Otis Cries After Husband Doug Hehner Recalls Drug Overdose She Never Knew About
'Scandal' reunion on the SAG Aftra picket line
'Scandal' Reunion! Find Out Why the Stars of the D.C. Soap's Power Trio Came Back Together
Jersey Shore Sammi Sweetheart
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Reveals How She Felt Seeing Ronnie on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' (Exclusive)
Inga Swenson at Peoples Choice Awards
Inga Swenson, Star of 'Benson' and Broadway, Dead at 90
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84
Curtis Graves, Famed Civil Rights Activist and Father of 'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant, Dead at 84