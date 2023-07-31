Angus Cloud Admitted His Rise to Fame on 'Euphoria' Sometimes Made Him Feel 'Paranoid' and Like a 'Clown'

Just a few months before his shocking death at 25, Euphoria star Angus Cloud opened up about the unexpected sensation of being famous.

“I don't like people noticing me on the street,” he confessed to i-D in March. “I'm really paranoid. I feel like I'm always looking over my shoulder.”

“I do always show love to people who approach me, but some people just run up and just shove their phone in my face. Dude, I'm not a clown at a carnival,” he added. “But I love when people ask for my autograph. It's only happened a couple times.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud acknowledged that the success of the HBO hit series — on which he played drug dealer Fezco — had come as a surprise to him, noting, “The difference between me and everyone else who's famous it's that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part.”

He continued, “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I'm going to make it to the top.’ For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

While Cloud didn’t seek out fame, he was discovered on the street while living in Brooklyn, New York.

“I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam,” he recalled. “But I ended up getting the agent’s phone number because she seemed real legit. They asked my buddy to come in too, and he said ‘No, f--- that, it’s bulls---.’”

Angus Cloud. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Oakland, California, native moved to Los Angeles to pursue show business but never felt quite at home there.

“No diss to L.A., there's a lot of great people in LA,” he told i-D. “There's a lot of great things going on over there. But I'm not going to lie. L.A.'s in the desert. It's hella big. You need a car. It's like waxed whips and waxed lips.”

He added, “Oakland's where my heart's at. I love the people, the community. It's beautiful. You have the hills, there's a redwood forest five minutes from the flat lands, which is right next to the estuary. Watching the sunset over San Francisco… it's just a beautiful place to be.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud's family confirmed his death to PEOPLE on Monday: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."



The family noted that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

An HBO spokesperson told PEOPLE: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

