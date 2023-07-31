'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25: 'Immensely Talented and Beloved'

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died. He was 25.

The actor, who starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series, died at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday, his family confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Daniele Venturelli/Getty



The family noted that Cloud’s father died last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Angus Cloud on 'Euphoria'. Eddy Chen/HBO

A HBO spokesperson told PEOPLE: "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

TMZ was first to report the news.

Cloud starred as drug dealer Fezco on Euphoria for two seasons. In March, he recalled being discovered on the street in Brooklyn, sharing, "I definitely thought it could be some kind of scam."

“Then they brought me back in and they showed me the role, and it made more sense," he told i-D. "Because in my mind I was like, they stopped me because I look like I could be a star? Then I’m like, no, it’s because I look like I could be a drug dealer."

Angus Cloud. Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The success of Euphoria also came as surprise to the actor. He explained, "The difference between me and everyone else who’s famous it’s that they were trying to go get famous, for the most part."

He continued, “They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I’m going to make it to the top’. For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far."

He later told Variety in 2022 that he rejected fans' comparisons between him and his Euphoria character.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself,'" he admitted at the time. "I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Cloud was also open about the impact of fame and being recognized by fans.

"People knowing me and recognizing who I am. That s--- f---s with my mind for sure," he told Interview Magazine in 2022. "I’d rather people didn’t recognize me. I’m not mad at them because they do, but I’d rather they didn’t. I just want to have regular interactions with people. I don’t want to be treated special."

In addition to Euphoria, Cloud appeared in films including The Line opposite Alex Wolff, Austin Abrams and John Malkovich and North Hollywood as well as music videos for Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

In 2022, the actor was named the new face of Polo by Ralph Lauren Fragrances.

