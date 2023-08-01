Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report

Angus Cloud completed filming his part in a Universal Pictures thriller before his death at age 25 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Cloud had wrapped his work on the movie, directed by Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, prior to his death. The film, which does not yet have a title, sees the directing duo — known as Radio Silence — team up for a third time with Scream star Melissa Barrera among a cast that also includes Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand and Will Catlett, the outlet reported.

Though Cloud did complete filming his scenes for the movie, which is not expected until 2024, the production was already at a standstill prior to the actor's death due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike. While the film's plot is unclear, multiple outlets recently described the project as a "monster thriller" along the lines of Renfield and 2020's The Invisible Man.



Representatives for Universal Pictures and filmmakers Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud, who rose to prominence playing the character Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, appeared to have started working in more movies in the months before his death.

After making his film debut in 2021's North Hollywood, Cloud appeared earlier this year in The Line and had two other projects in the works — Your Lucky Day and Freaky Tales, both of which were already completed or in post-production — at the time of his death, according to his IMDb page.



Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, noting that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."



Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Oakland Fire Department did not identify Cloud by name, but the Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt told PEOPLE that the department was dispatched to a local residence around 11:30am on Monday for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased." Hunt was unable to provide a cause of death.



A number of Cloud's Euphoria castmates — including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Lukas Gage — shared emotional tributes to the actor on social media Monday as news of his death spread.



"I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," Zendaya, 26, wrote in a caption to an Instagram post showing a black-and-white image of Cloud.

