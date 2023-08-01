Angus Cloud Completed Work on Horror Film from 'Scream' Directors Prior to Death: Report

'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud died at his family's home in Oakland, California on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 1, 2023 05:26PM EDT
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022. Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Angus Cloud completed filming his part in a Universal Pictures thriller before his death at age 25 on Monday.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Cloud had wrapped his work on the movie, directed by Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, prior to his death. The film, which does not yet have a title, sees the directing duo — known as Radio Silence — team up for a third time with Scream star Melissa Barrera among a cast that also includes Dan Stevens, Kathryn Newton, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand and Will Catlett, the outlet reported.

Though Cloud did complete filming his scenes for the movie, which is not expected until 2024, the production was already at a standstill prior to the actor's death due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike. While the film's plot is unclear, multiple outlets recently described the project as a "monster thriller" along the lines of Renfield and 2020's The Invisible Man.

Representatives for Universal Pictures and filmmakers Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Tuesday.

Angus Cloud

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cloud, who rose to prominence playing the character Fezco in HBO's Euphoria, appeared to have started working in more movies in the months before his death.

After making his film debut in 2021's North Hollywood, Cloud appeared earlier this year in The Line and had two other projects in the works — Your Lucky Day and Freaky Tales, both of which were already completed or in post-production — at the time of his death, according to his IMDb page.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cloud's family confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, noting that Cloud’s father was buried last week and the actor “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The Oakland Fire Department did not identify Cloud by name, but the Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt told PEOPLE that the department was dispatched to a local residence around 11:30am on Monday for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased." Hunt was unable to provide a cause of death.

A number of Cloud's Euphoria castmates — including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Lukas Gage — shared emotional tributes to the actor on social media Monday as news of his death spread.

"I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," Zendaya, 26, wrote in a caption to an Instagram post showing a black-and-white image of Cloud.

Related Articles
Actor Jamie Foxx hugs his sister Deidra Dixon at the LAVO Singapore Grand Opening at Marina Bay Sands on December 31, 2017 in Singapore.
Jamie Foxx Says He 'Would Not Be Here' Without His 'Courageous' Sister Deidra: 'I Love You Forever'
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston Shared a passionate kiss while out for lunch at the Great White restaurant in West Hollywood.
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Share a Kiss Over Lunch in Los Angeles
Napoleon, Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby
Joaquin Phoenix Slapped Vanessa Kirby for Unscripted 'Napoleon' Moment After They Agreed to 'Shock Each Other'
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Warner Bros. Apologizes for 'Insensitive' 'Barbenheimer' Social Media Engagement After Criticism in Japan
Drea De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Son Leandro Can 'Ride Bicycles' and 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Her Late Son Leandro Can 'Take Care of Each Other' in Heaven
Angus Cloud attends the Closing Night Gala Red Carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 08, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Inside Angus Cloud's Grief Before Dying: 'Euphoria' Star 'Intensely Struggled' with His Dad's Death Last Week
Joe Manganiello Remembers Paul Reubens
Joe Manganiello Posts Touching Tribute for ‘Brilliant’ Paul Reubens: ‘Best Friends Forever’
Angus Cloud
Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Family Mourns His Death at 25: 'Struggling to Find All the Words'
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
Paul Reubens' 'Big Adventure' Costar E.G. Daily Remembers Him as 'Brilliant': 'The Pee-wee to My Dottie'
Tim Burton Pays Tribute to Paul Reubens After His Death at 70 from Cancer
Tim Burton on How the Late Paul Reubens 'Helped Me at the Beginning of My Career': 'I'll Never Forget'
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson hold hands while out on a sunny stroll in New York City.
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands During Rare Sighting Together in N.Y.C.
80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Viola Davis arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023
Viola Davis Steps Back from ‘G20’ Movie Over SAG-AFTRA Strike: Not ‘Appropriate for This to Move Forward During Strike’
Barbie movie MARGOT ROBBIE
'Barbie' Makes $93 Million in Remarkable Second Weekend at Domestic Box Office
Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth head out for lunch in Byron Bay, Australia. Matt Damon and Luciana Barosso, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Luke Hemsworth with his wife Samantha
Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Have Beachside Lunch with Wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Barroso
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)
Movie theater etiquette
What Is Proper Movie Theater Etiquette? An Expert's Advice for Parents and Other Moviegoers