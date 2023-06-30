People Prone to Anger Are ‘More Likely’ to Believe Conspiracy Theories, New Research Suggests

Researchers believe anger may also be a “unique predictor of conspiracy beliefs," according to a newly released report

By
Published on June 30, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Businessman sticks out a finger and reproves it.
Photo:

Getty

People who experience anger more frequently are “more likely” to believe conspiracy theories than others, according to new research.

In a report published in the Journal of Research in Personality, researchers from Australia and Poland suggested that individuals who are more susceptible to anger are more susceptible to conspiracy beliefs, no matter how specific or general they might be.

The studies come after researchers noticed a rise in conspiracy theories and beliefs after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a subject that was directly addressed in two of the four studies conducted with Polish and American participants.

There were 363 Polish participants in the first study, 422 in the second, 248 in the third and 141 Americans in the fourth, PsyPost reports.

“Generic conspiracy beliefs” and “novel” conspiracy theories were addressed in the third and fourth studies, respectively, according to the newly released report.

The studies not only showed a positive association between anger and conspiracy beliefs, but also suggested that anger may also be a “unique predictor of conspiracy beliefs,” according to researchers.

Additionally, angry people “were even more likely to believe conspiracy theories when their situational anger was increased,” according to the report.

“The main conclusion … is that people who are more prone to experience anger are also more likely to believe in conspiracy theories, regardless of their content,” study author Kinga Szymaniak, a research associate at the University of New South Wales, told PsyPost

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Researchers also determined that “manipulated anger” increased conspiracy beliefs among individuals who were seemingly more prone to anger, Szymaniak told PsyPost.

It’s a “surprising” and “exciting” finding that suggests there may be “something unique about anger that makes it a predictor of conspiracy beliefs,” she added.

However, more research is needed to understand the connection between all emotions, including anger, and conspiracy beliefs.

“A better understanding of this relationship is likely to help us develop practical approaches to reduce the spread of harmful conspiracy beliefs by improving how we manage and handle anger,” Szymaniak said in the newly released report, according to PerthNow.

Related Articles
Daytime Nap is Good for the Brain
Regular Naps Can Benefit the Brain, Scientists Say
Medications and pills
An Ozempic Pill May Be Coming Soon, Replacing Injections: ‘Game Changer’
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
As Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Become Fathers Again, Experts Warn of Health Risks in Babies of Older Men
lori vallow daybell trial
Lori Vallow Daybell Has Just Been Convicted of Murdering Her Kids: What's Next for Her and Chad Daybell?
Elizabegth Hoover
UC Berkeley Professor Apologizes for Falsely Identifying as Native American: 'I Am a White Person'
William, The Prince of Wales, adjusts a wreath he was laying during a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland
Prince William Spends Time With Ukrainian Refugees in Poland After Somber Tribute to War Dead
Healthy sugar substitute erythritol on a gray background
Artificial Sweetener Linked to Blood Clots and Heart Attacks, New Study Finds
dog
Does Your Dog Tilt Their Head When You Talk? They Might Be Thinking About Their Favorite Things
MRI scan
Cancer Cases in Adults Under 50 Have Increased Dramatically Around the World
napping
New Research Shows People Who Nap Frequently May Be More at Risk for High Blood Pressure
Profile of an young black beauty with long straight hair
Hair-Straightening Chemicals Linked to Uterine Cancer in a New Study that Warns Black Women
Close up of Black pregnant woman holding her belly
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
QAnon rally Dallas
Hundreds of QAnon Believers Gather in Dallas to Greet JFK Jr. ... Who Has Been Dead Since 1999
A woman is indoors in her living room. Her head is shaved due to chemotherapy. She is sitting and looking thoughtful.
New Report Shows Decline in Cancer Deaths, with More Than 18 Million Cancer Survivors in the U.S.
Cropped image of nurse injecting Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient. Female healthcare worker is working at hospital. She is holding syringe.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
Louisiana Hospitals Face Surge Of Covid Cases As State Sees Record Number Of Cases
Delta COVID Variant Doubles Risk of Hospitalization for Severe Illness, Study Finds