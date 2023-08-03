Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Doesn’t Want a Big Wedding ‘Ever Again’ After Chris Larangeira Split (Exclusive)

The 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star and boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's proposal aired on the MTV reality series in April

Published on August 3, 2023 03:52PM EDT
Angelina Pivarnick
'Jersey Shore' star Angelina Pivarnick. Photo: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic

Don’t expect Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick’s next wedding to be a large and lavish affair. 

At the premiere for the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s sixth season at New York City’s Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday, Pivarnick told PEOPLE that she has learned her lesson following her split from ex-husband Chris Larangeira.

“I'm taking my time right now,” Pivarnick, 37, said at the premiere. “Listen, I was with Chris for five years, so that didn't work out. It's hard. I don't really think I want to do a big wedding ever again. That's done. If I'm going to ever get married, it would be an eloping and something very small with just a couple [of] people. Right now, we're just taking our time.”

Pivarnick said yes to boyfriend Vinny Tortorella when he proposed during an episode of the MTV reality series, which aired in April.

Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick at the 'RHONJ' season 13 premiere in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on Feb. 7, 2023.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Asked when her nuptials would be, Pivarnick replied: “You'll be there…I really want to have a baby first. I'm 37, I'm getting up there and I think it's about time.”

Pivarnick and Larangeira, meanwhile, previously tied the knot in November 2019.  On Jan. 20, 2022, Larangeira filed for divorce in New Jersey, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Pivarnick opened up about her marital problems in a 2021 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, when she characterized her sex life with her then-husband as “dog s---.”

"It's like, we'll fight and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Pivarnick revealed to Jersey Shore cast members  Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang, no one wants to bang."

In a confessional, Pivarnick also described their sex life as nonexistent. “Honestly, I don't know if we can get the spark back in our relationship," she said at the time. "And that's not a good thing."

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, on June 15, 2019.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Last year, she told PEOPLE that she dreaded seeing her marital issues relived on the show too. "I'm just taking it day by day and that's all I can do. I pray now, a lot," she revealed. "I look to God for so many things and I just pray to him, hopefully, this will all be okay."

Additionally, she noted that Larangeira’s lack of support was a reason why the couple split. "That is a hundred percent what led us up to where we are now. It's unfortunate. It's sad. I cry a lot," she said. "The whole thing has just been very sad for me and just very hard. I don't think people really know how hard it's been for me."

On Wednesday, Pivarnick told PEOPLE that she occasionally speaks to her ex. "He goes from one way to another and I just don't know," she said. "I wish we could be amicable."

“I don't know, it's sad," she continued. "And I know him 16 years. When you're in a relationship with somebody for so long, you've known them for so long, it's sad you can't just be friends, but it's not even friends, like acquaintances. It's sucky."

