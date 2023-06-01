Angelina Jolie has a message for creators.



The Maleficent star is recruiting her 14.5 million followers and beyond to be a part of her new Atelier Jolie organization, according to a new Instagram post.



Those joining Jolie's collective will be a part of her soon-to-launch eco-conscious fashion house "for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers, and artisans from around the world," as she shared in a previous Instagram post.



RELATED: Angelina Jolie Teases New Clothing Collective, Atelier Jolie, Focused on Reducing Waste, Celebrating Tailors

If you are a tailor "who understand quality and creativity" and are based in New York City, you are among the first of this future global community to be eligible to join the company. Jolie wrote, "The first atelier is going to be in NYC, this call is for tailors living there. We hope there will be others soon as we build a global family."



The only requirement other than tailoring experience and a New York City location? "Be bold."



For the bold tailors elsewhere in the world, don't worry; Jolie added, "Everyone can join one way or another. Every customer will be part... And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be a part… but today we are focusing on one part of our @atelierjolieofficial family."



She finished her post by saying, "If you don't hear from us this round, there will be many more rounds and other opportunities to come."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In her announcement post for the brand in May, the star gave more details about what to expect from her upcoming endeavor into the fashion world, writing that her inspiration to create Atelier Jolie "stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years."



She noted that the idea also came from "a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available," which will be the primary material used in her new brand along with existing clothes and fabrics from customers who seek her atelier's services.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Moving on to Broader Humanitarian Efforts After 20 Years with UN: 'I Am Grateful'

Jolie said this new brand will "be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," by inviting people from backgrounds of less privilege to join the mission.



Her company website says it "will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," wishing that "as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."



Visit www.atelierjolie.com/careers for more details.