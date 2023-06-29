Angelina Jolie Enjoys Sunny Outing in New York City with 19-Year-Old Son Pax— See the Photos!

The actress and her son stepped out for a stroll in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 29, 2023 02:47PM EDT
Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.
Photo:

Gotham/GC Images

Angelina Jolie is spending some quality time with her son.

On Wednesday, the Unbroken actress, 48, stepped out for a stroll with 19-year-old son Pax in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Jolie and her son wore matching sunglasses as they left the building for a walk.

Jolie shares Pax, as well as twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 18, and Maddox, 21, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Pax Jolie Pitt (L) and Angelina Jolie are seen in SoHo on June 28, 2023 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images

In April 2021, the star shared that she had stepped back from directing lately due to her divorce from Pitt. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," said Jolie who first filed back in 2016 for divorce.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs," Jolie told EW. "That's really the truth of it."

Later that year, Jolie enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner with her kids at Los Angeles restaurant TAO, first reported by The Daily Mail.

Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening

Monica Schipper/Getty

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

For Mother's Day that year, Jolie raved about her kids, who have mastered the holiday experience over the years.

"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she told Extra.

"It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry," Jolie added. "They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry … 'Oh, there she goes!'"

