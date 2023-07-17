Angelina Jolie Steps Out with Son Pax and Daughter Zahara While Apartment Hunting in NYC: Photos

Angelina Jolie is enjoying a day out in the city with her kids.

Over the weekend, Jolie, 47, stepped out with her son Pax, 19, and daughter Zahara, 18, for a day of apartment hunting in New York City.

Jolie dressed in a long white coat and big sunglasses, while Zahara wore a graphic T-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt.

Pax kept things simple, opting for a white T-shirt and black pants as they strolled through the city on Sunday.

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jolie shares her six kids — twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, 21 — with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

This isn't the first time Jolie has been spotted out in N.Y.C. this summer. In June, the Unbroken actress and son Pax were seen out for a stroll in SoHo. In May, Jolie and Zahara were all smiles as they walked hand in hand as they arrived at NYC's John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The Academy Award winner previously raved about her eldest daughter during a video interview with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk in July 2020.

"My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own, and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Jolie said.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While speaking with PEOPLE for the 2021 Kindness Issue, she echoed the same feelings about Zahara and her siblings, referring to them as "pretty great people."

"And because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids," she explained.

"I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings, and curiosities that they go through," she added. "Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

