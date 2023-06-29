Angelina Jolie Brings Her Signature Chic Style — and Fresh Caramel Blonde Hair! — to N.Y.C.

Angelina Jolie is chic in the city.

The actress, 48, looked gorgeous on Wednesday when she stepped out in New York City with her son Pax Jolie-Pitt.

Dressed in her go-to hue, Jolie turned heads in a midi-length black wrap dress with a wide thick ribbon black belt. The long-sleeve dress featured a plunging neckline and slits on both sides of the skirt.

Jolie paired black sunglasses, black pointed-toe heels, and a Saint Laurent clutch with her dress for a complete — and gorgeous — monochromatic look.

But perhaps the most striking detail of her look was her new hair color that she debuted a few weeks ago! When Jolie got coffee, she showed off her caramel hair color worn straight and down around her shoulders. She first showed off the shade in April.

Her son Pax, 19, complemented the actress’s ensemble wearing black pants, a white T-shirt, white sneakers and gray unbuttoned jacket. Her son also topped off his outfit with a pair of shades.



Angelina Jolie. Gotham/GC Images

Jolie’s stylish stroll in New York comes not long after the actress announced her entry into the fashion world: Atelier Jolie.

In her announcement post for the brand in May, the star gave details about what to expect from her upcoming endeavor, writing that her inspiration to create Atelier Jolie "stems from my appreciation and deep respect for the many tailors and makers I've worked with over the years."

She noted that the idea also came from "a desire to make use of the high-quality vintage material and deadstock fabric already available," which will be the primary material used in her new brand along with existing clothes and fabrics from customers who seek her atelier's services.

Jolie said this new brand will "be part of a movement to cultivate more self-expression," by inviting people from backgrounds of less privilege to join the mission.

Her company website says it "will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," wishing that "as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."



STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

Weeks after sharing her new eco-conscious style endeavor to the world, Jolie revealed that her collective’s inaugural collaboration will be with minimalist high-end label Chloé and its current creative director Gabriela Hearst.

The co-designed capsule will focus on ready-to-wear pieces that celebrate “modern femininity” and highlight "authentic women-to-women connections,“ according to Atelier Jolie’s Instagram.

It’s a collection penned as one honoring “commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.”

Jolie will also put her earnings from the partnership toward establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans under her fashion house. Reaching out on a grass-roots level is a goal for Atelier Jolie, which opened applications for expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world to contribute their talents.

“It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection,” noted Jolie in an Instagram statement.

