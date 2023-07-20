Lifestyle Fashion Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs Prices start at $24 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 11:30AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Angelina Jolie’s style always seems to have an untouchable elegance that’s hard to recapture in your own everyday outfits. But perhaps, it’s easier than you thought. The answer lies in the footwear you opt for. Case in point? The 48-year-old star recently stepped out in a pair of breezy bottoms, a belted black trench coat, and a pair of white platform sandals that are a true token for any summer wardrobe. If you look closely, you’ll see what the appeal is about — the studs are staggeringly cool, the white color is perfect for summer, and the thick heel and cork footbed appear surprisingly comfortable. On the whole, if there ever were a pair of can’t-live-without summer shoes, it would be these. TheImageDirect.com Platform Sandals Inspired by Angelina Jolie Steve Madden Malden Sandals in White Leather, $89.95; zappos.com Athlefit Wedge Cork Platform Sandals in Beige, $41.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Reef Vista Hi Buckle Sandals, $69.95; zappos.com Timberland Everleigh Ankle Strap Sandals in White, $89.99–$110 (orig. $110); timberland.com and nordstrom.com Steve Madden Ellie Sandals in Bone Leather, $42 with code EXTRA (orig. $89.95); stevemadden.com Mia Kandice Sandals in White, $69.95; zappos.com Ugg Ashton Lug Sandals in Black, $120; nordstrom.com Aldo Thila Wedge Sandals in White, $44.98 (orig. $80); aldoshoes.com Soda Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles in White, $24.01–$32.28 (orig. $32.99–$35); amazon.com The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up While totally different and unique in their own right, Jolie’s shoes still have similarities to other chunky kicks celebrities are wearing this season, including Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling who recently opted for fisherman sandals, which have more straps and thicker lug soles. Steve Madden Malden Sandal Zappos Buy on Zappos $90 In place of the edgy studs you might see on Jolie’s shoes, this pair of Steve Madden Malden Sandals fills the gap with unique wicker straw-like details — which would go perfectly with a coordinating handbag like the one Jennifer Aniston wore in one of her movies earlier this year. The sole is also serrated like Jolie’s and the ankle and top strap have a similar design. Athlefit Wedge Cork Platform Sandals in Beige Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $42 It’s hard to put a cork in our discussion about sandals, especially when this under-$50 beige pair from Amazon exists. It has a cork wedge heel and a rubber sole, so you can wear it with fancy maxi dresses or everyday trousers and tees. “I wanted a wedge sandal that looks nice to wear out to dinner with a skirt or dressy white jeans,” one shopper said. “I wore them straight out of the package and walked at least a mile in them. I was worried about a blister on the back heel but nothing!” Reef Vista Hi Buckle Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $70 Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25 You can also grab similar styles that have a lugged sole. The top of this $70 pair of Steve Madden platform sandals looks more like Jolie’s pair, while the ultra-chunky bottoms are more in check with Duff and Kaling’s fisherman sandals. Still missing those edgy studs? This affordable pair from Amazon has two tiny embellishments that resemble ones on the star’s shoes. We also included a black pair, too, because you need some variety. Keep scrolling to shop more platform sandals inspired by Angelina Jolie. Soda Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $32 Timberland Everleigh Ankle Strap Sandals Timberland Buy on Timberland.com $110 $90 Steve Madden Ellie Sandals Steve Madden Buy on Stevemadden.com $90 $60 Mia Kandice Sandals Zappos Buy on Zappos $70 Ugg Ashton Lug Sandals Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $120 Aldo Thila Wedge Sandals Aldo Buy on Aldoshoes.com $80 $45