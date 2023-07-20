Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs

Angelina Jolie’s style always seems to have an untouchable elegance that’s hard to recapture in your own everyday outfits. But perhaps, it’s easier than you thought. The answer lies in the footwear you opt for. 

Case in point? The 48-year-old star recently stepped out in a pair of breezy bottoms, a belted black trench coat, and a pair of white platform sandals that are a true token for any summer wardrobe. 

If you look closely, you’ll see what the appeal is about — the studs are staggeringly cool, the white color is perfect for summer, and the thick heel and cork footbed appear surprisingly comfortable. On the whole, if there ever were a pair of can’t-live-without summer shoes, it would be these. 

Angelina Jolie is spotted with her kids Pax and Zahara arriving at JFK airport in NYC. The 48 year old American actress wore a black rain coat paired with white trousers and white sandals.

TheImageDirect.com

Platform Sandals Inspired by Angelina Jolie

While totally different and unique in their own right, Jolie’s shoes still have similarities to other chunky kicks celebrities are wearing this season, including Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling who recently opted for fisherman sandals, which have more straps and thicker lug soles. 

Steve Madden Malden Sandal

Zappos Steve Madden Malden Sandal

Zappos

In place of the edgy studs you might see on Jolie’s shoes, this pair of Steve Madden Malden Sandals fills the gap with unique wicker straw-like details — which would go perfectly with a coordinating handbag like the one Jennifer Aniston wore in one of her movies earlier this year. The sole is also serrated like Jolie’s and the ankle and top strap have a similar design. 

Athlefit Wedge Cork Platform Sandals in Beige

Amazon Athlefit Women's Wedge Sandals

Amazon

It’s hard to put a cork in our discussion about sandals, especially when this under-$50 beige pair from Amazon exists. It has a cork wedge heel and a rubber sole, so you can wear it with fancy maxi dresses or everyday trousers and tees.  

“I wanted a wedge sandal that looks nice to wear out to dinner with a skirt or dressy white jeans,” one shopper said. “I wore them straight out of the package and walked at least a mile in them. I was worried about a blister on the back heel but nothing!” 

Reef Vista Hi Buckle Sandals

Zappos Reef Vista Hi Buckle

Zappos

You can also grab similar styles that have a lugged sole. The top of this $70 pair of Steve Madden platform sandals looks more like Jolie’s pair, while the ultra-chunky bottoms are more in check with Duff and Kaling’s fisherman sandals. Still missing those edgy studs? This affordable pair from Amazon has two tiny embellishments that resemble ones on the star’s shoes. We also included a black pair, too, because you need some variety.  

Keep scrolling to shop more platform sandals inspired by Angelina Jolie. 

Soda Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles

Amazon PD Soda Top Shoe Bryce Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles

Amazon

Timberland Everleigh Ankle Strap Sandals

Timberland Women's Everleigh Ankle Strap Sandals

Timberland

Steve Madden Ellie Sandals

Steve Madden Ellie Bone Leather

Steve Madden

Mia Kandice Sandals

Zappos MIA Kandice

Zappos

Ugg Ashton Lug Sandals

Nordstrom UGG Ashton Lug Sandal (Women)

Nordstrom

Aldo Thila Wedge Sandals

Aldo Thila

Aldo

