Lifestyle Fashion All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30 Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Garner, and Angelina Jolie are leading the way Why would you want to stand out from the crowd when you could blend in with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Garner in a breezy white dress? It’s hard to not to notice just how similar all three’s recent sartorial choices have been: Chopra Jonas wore a $1,190 Proenza halter dress with a dramatic deep V-cut on a press outing for her new movie Love Again; Jolie recently wore two different white maxis, a linen-looking one and a sleeveless ruched one, just a few days apart; and Garner opted for an elegant off-the-shoulder look to attend a charity event. Even though all three clearly broke the cardinal fashion rule by wearing white before Memorial Day, you won’t have to — the holiday weekend has officially arrived, and discounted dresses have come with it. Yes, breezy white dresses are on sale at many major retailers right now, like Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch, Madewell, and more. Shop Celebrity-Inspired Breezy White Dresses Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress, $74.80 at checkout (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Anrabess One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Maxi Sundress, $40.99–$43.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Tiered Maxi Dress, $49.50 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Madewell Eyelet Cutout-Back Empire Midi Dress in Diamond Floral, $110.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $158); madewell.com Everlane The City Stripe Midi Dress, $104 (orig. $148); everlane.com Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress, $74.80 at checkout (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Universal Thread Eyelet Tiered Midi Sundress, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress,$44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Banana Republic Factory Isa Cotton Dress, $97.99 with code BRSUMMER (orig. $170); bananarepublic.gap.com Splendid Wiley Tiered Maxi Dress, $49.97 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com Celina Moon Maxi Dress, $78.48 (orig. $215); gilt.com It’s a style to pay attention to. So, listen up, because Naomi Watts was recently spotted walking her pup in a midi dress that featured pretty puff sleeves. On the simpler side, Elsa Hosk wore a high-neck fit and flare version from her brand, Helsa. WavyPeter / SplashNews.com When shopping for summer clothes, there’s always two very important things to consider: the cool factor and, well, the cool factor (read: light and breezy). The Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress has both. Its cap sleeves are similar to Jolie’s and the corset design around the bust reminds us of hers, too. While you’d normally have to dole out $110 for the style, it’s currently available for $75 thanks to double discounts. Abercrombie Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress in White, $74.80 at checkout (orig. $110); abercrombie.com A one-shoulder design, like this Anrabess Ruffle Tiered Maxi Sundress, is another great option to consider for dressier occasions. One shopper, out of the 1,200+ who gave it a perfect rating, said it’s the “perfect sundress,” adding: “[It’s] simple to layer with a jacket or sweater in spring, and beautiful on its own in warmer weather!” Given its “stretchy material on the top,” as another shopper described, the flowy tiered silhouette, and lightweight rayon material, it’s easy to see why you need it. Amazon Buy It! Anrabess One-Shoulder Sleeveless Smocked Ruffle Tiered Maxi Sundress in White, $40.99–$43.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Need something that’s a bit more professional? Try this Tiered Maxi Dress from Nordstrom. The short sleeves cover your shoulders, so you can wear it to the office, and the scoop neck shows no décolletage. Cinch in your waist with a chunky belt, as seen on the model, and pop on your comfy work shoes for an appropriate 9 a.m. to 5 p.m look. Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Tiered Maxi Dress in White, $49.50 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Whether you’re a bride-to-be, someone looking to dress up on any ol’ weekday, or someone who wants to stay cool this summer, a white dress is a good option to have in your closet. Keep scrolling to shop more breezy styles inspired by all the celebrities wearing them this season. Madewell Buy It! Madewell Eyelet Cutout-Back Empire Midi Dress in Diamond Floral in Eyelet White, $110.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $158); madewell.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane The City Stripe Midi Dress in Bone, $104 (orig. $148); everlane.com Abercrombie Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Ruffle Strap Smocked Midi Dress in White, $74.80 at checkout (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Target Buy It! Universal Thread Eyelet Tiered Midi Sundress in White, $29.75 (orig. $35); target.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress in White,$44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Banana Republic Buy It! Banana Republic Factory Isa Cotton Dress in White, $97.99 with code BRSUMMER (orig. $170); bananarepublic.gap.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Splendid Wiley Tiered Maxi Dress in White, $49.97 (orig. $118); nordstromrack.com Gilt Buy It! Celina Moon Maxi Dress, $78.48 (orig. $215); gilt.com