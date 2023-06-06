Angelina Jolie's Fashion Collective Teams Up with Chloé and Gabriela Hearst for Capsule Collection

The actress-director announced the creation of her new collective, Atelier Jolie, last month

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on June 6, 2023
Published on June 6, 2023 03:16 PM
Angelina Jolie and designer Gabriela Hearst
Photo:

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Angelina Jolie is anticipated to be a power player in the fashion world with her newly announced Atelier Jolie. It makes sense that she tapped one of the most notable brands and designers in the industry to join the journey. 

Weeks after sharing her new eco-conscious style endeavor to the world, the actress and director, 48, revealed that her collective’s inaugural collaboration will be with minimalist high-end label Chloé and its current creative director Gabriela Hearst

The co-designed capsule will focus on ready-to-wear pieces that celebrate “modern femininity” and highlight "authentic women-to-women connections,“ according to Atelier Jolie’s Instagram. 

It’s a collection penned as one honoring “commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.” 

A part of that means spotlighting female-charged businesses, working with artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise, plus crafting items from low-impact materials (together, they're producing a line that "incorporates a higher percentage of lower-impact materials than any previous collection from the Maison,” Atelier Jolie states).

Jolie will also put her earnings from the partnership toward establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans under her fashion house. Reaching out on a grass-roots level is a goal for Atelier Jolie, which opened applications for expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world to contribute their talents. 

“It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection,” noted Jolie in an Instagram statement. 

Hearst also broke the news on her Instagram account. "From the moment I heard about Angelina's vision for @atelierjolieofficial I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Jolie conversing at a table. 

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Mike Coppola/Getty

The Uruguay-born designer has headed Chloé for three years and has been a favorite among a crowd of celebrities, including Laura Dern, Meghan Markle and Olivia Wilde, who wore a white design to the 2023 Met Gala in honor of the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" honoring the visionary who also worked at Chloé.

