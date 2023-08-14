Angelina Jolie Will Produce 'Outsiders' Broadway Show with Help from 'Thoughtful' Daughter Vivienne, 15

Angelina Jolie is turning her upcoming Broadway venture into a mother-daughter collaboration.

Last week, Jolie announced she will serve as lead producer bringing the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, to Broadway.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Jolie's daughter Vivienne, 15, inspired her to take on the project — and will help mom, closely involved in the production as Jolie's volunteer assistant.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair saw the world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and later met with author Hinton, who wrote the book as a teen around Vivienne's age.

A source close to Jolie says, "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders musical is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine; music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine; and choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.

Angelina Jolie. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

Jolie said in a press release last week that she feels "very fortunate to be a part of this special production."

"I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre," the Oscar winner said. "I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

She added, "I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

Jolie collaborated with sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, on the upcoming film Without Blood, which she directed. The two worked in the assistant director department, which serves as a liaison between the film's director and the other departments of a movie.

"We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," Jolie told PEOPLE last August.

