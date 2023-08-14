Angelina Jolie Will Produce 'Outsiders' Broadway Show with Help from 'Thoughtful' Daughter Vivienne, 15

The actress says daughter Vivienne is "serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 06:12PM EDT
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt attend the UK Gala Screening of "The Eternals" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021 in London, England
Photo:

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Angelina Jolie is turning her upcoming Broadway venture into a mother-daughter collaboration.

Last week, Jolie announced she will serve as lead producer bringing the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, to Broadway.

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Jolie's daughter Vivienne, 15, inspired her to take on the project — and will help mom, closely involved in the production as Jolie's volunteer assistant.

"Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives," Jolie said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The pair saw the world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and later met with author Hinton, who wrote the book as a teen around Vivienne's age.

A source close to Jolie says, "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

Directed by Danya Taymor, The Outsiders musical is written by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine; music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine; music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Justin Levine; and choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023
Angelina Jolie.

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

Jolie said in a press release last week that she feels "very fortunate to be a part of this special production."

"I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre," the Oscar winner said. "I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse."

She added, "I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

Jolie collaborated with sons Maddox, 22, and Pax, 19, on the upcoming film Without Blood, which she directed. The two worked in the assistant director department, which serves as a liaison between the film's director and the other departments of a movie.

"We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural," Jolie told PEOPLE last August.

Related Articles
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Expected to Earn $50 Million as Producer and Star of Blockbuster 'Barbie': Report
Nicholas Galitzine on Whether His 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Character Is Based on Prince Harry
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Star Nicholas Galitzine Reveals If His Character Is Based on Prince Harry (Exclusive)
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Esquire: September 2023 Cover
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Responds to Those James Bond Rumors: I Go 'By the Beat of My Own Drum'
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Gal Gadot poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Gal Gadot Practiced 'Snow White' Song for a Month Before Audition: 'They Needed to Make Sure I Can Sing'
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks attend the "Elvis" UK special screening at BFI Southbank
Austin Butler Says Tom Hanks Was Concerned for His 'Mental Health' After 'Elvis' Role
Linda Evangelista Shares Rare Glimpse into Her Co-Parenting Relationship with Salma Hayek
Linda Evangelista Shares Rare Glimpse into Her Co-Parenting Relationship with Salma Hayek
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Rebel Wilson Cheers on Australian Women's Soccer Team in World Cup Match
Darren Barnet and Sydney Sweeney attend the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Presented by For the Music at NeueHouse Hollywood
Sydney Sweeney and 'Anyone But You' Costar Darren Barnet Hang Out at L.A. Event: See the Photos!
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday With Cake, Shares His 'favourite birthday card yet'
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates 40th Birthday with Lots of Cake and Shares His 'Favourite Birthday Card Yet'
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Apologizing for Instagram Post
Vacation Friends 2, Trailer, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji
John Cena’s ‘Vacation Friends 2’ Trailer Shows a Honeymoon Disaster in the Caribbean
Drena De Niro remembers late son Leandro
Drena De Niro Honors Late Son Leandro on His 20th Birthday: 'I Hope You Are at Peace'
Yaron Versano, Gal Gadot arrives at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021
Gal Gadot Says She 'Would Never Be Where I Am Without' Husband Jaron Varsano
Kevin Costner is a Swiftie
Kevin Costner Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Was Absolutely Blown Away'
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says Girlfriend Allison Hsu Has 'Absolutely Changed My Life' (Exclusive)
taylor zakhar perez and nicholas galitzine
'Red, White & Royal Blue' Actors Say Humor and Mints Helped Them 'Stay Fresh' During Sex Scenes (Exclusive)