Angelina Jolie's Atelier Will Be Housed in Basquiat’s Final New York Apartment and Studio

The actress and humanitarian will launch her eco-conscious style endeavor from the historic Manhattan property

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Angelina Jolie arrives for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023
Photo:

STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie will acquire the Manhattan property that was once the home and studio of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat for her clothing collective, Atelier Jolie.

John Roesch and Garrett Kelly, directors at Meridian Capital Group, announced on July 7 that they have closed the deal for the property at 57 Great Jones Street, as reported by ARTNews. The 6,600 square feet of space — across three floors — will be leased to Jolie as a public tribute to Basquiat for a long-term commercial contract of eight years.

“[Jolie] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space,” Roesch told the outlet. 

The doorway to the home where Jean-Michel Basquiat lived on Great Jones Street in the East Village, downtown, New York City
The doorway to the home where Jean-Michel Basquiat lived on Great Jones Street in the East Village, downtown, New York City.

Alamy Stock Photo

Kelly added: “She loved the facade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat.”

Jolie made an announcement of her own in an Instagram video posted to her Instagram and to her atelier's Instagram, the caption reading: “A privilege to be in this space. We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveauxex illuminate his contribution to the history of art at the exhibit King Pleasure,” the caption continued. “For those unable to join us in New York City, we’re designing an online community and destination for you to create with us.”

The graffiti-covered location is shown in the video, with Jolie off to one side while two of her children — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt — help brand the building with the Atelier Jolie logo.

Soon after the 48-year-old actress and director announced her environmentally friendly fashion initiative, she revealed that her group’s first partnership would be with the luxury brand Chloé and its creative director Gabriela Hearst

According to Atelier Jolie’s Instagram, the focus is to celebrate “modern femininity” and highlight "authentic women-to-women connections.”

“It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection,” Jolie wrote in an Instagram statement. 

In another Instagram post, the Gone in 60 Seconds star said Atelier Jolie is a place "where everyone can create” and "for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Jolie invited New York City-based tailors "who understand quality and creativity," to join in on her collective, writing, "The first atelier is going to be in NYC, this call is for tailors living there. We hope there will be others soon as we build a global family."

The only requirement other than tailoring experience and being located in NYC? "Be bold."

"Everyone can join one way or another," Jolie added. “Every customer will be part... And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be a part… but today we are focusing on one part of our @atelierjolieofficial family."

The company's website says it "will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," wishing that "as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."

Related Articles
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie Sparkled in Nearly 380 Carats of Diamonds at the ‘Barbie' Premiere: See Her Bling!
Margot Robbie poses for a photo during a pink carpet event to promote her new film "Barbie" in Seoul
Margot Robbie Says Her True-to Life Barbie Looks Are Dedicated to Fans: ‘It’s Very Fun!’ (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Mom On Shopping Trip
Chrissy Teigen Calls Her Mom the Artist Formerly 'Known as Prints' While Poking Fun at Her Style
Ryan Gosling attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Premiere Look Included a Sweet and Subtle Nod to Eva Mendes
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023
Margot Robbie's Hairstylist on Creating Her 'High-Glamour Doll-Like' Updo for the 'Barbie' Premiere (Exclusive)
Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Bay Street Theater's Annual Gala
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Kim Kardashian puts on a stunning display on the first night of Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda festivities in Puglia, Italy
Kim Kardashian Nails Gothic Chic at Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Festivities in Italy
Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall ; 1961 Singer
Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look!
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Dua Lipa Shows Off All Pink Outfit: ‘Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party’
Drake Defends Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Dig: 'World is Being Homophobic'Â 
Drake Defends His Pink Nails After Lil Yachty Told Him to Paint Them: 'The World is Being Homophobic'
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness In Sizzling Strapless Bikini
Kylie Jenner Serves Poolside Sexiness in Sizzling Strapless Bikini - See The Photos!
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Face Tattoo of Girlfriend
Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella on His Face: 'Why Not'
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Look - With Very Sheer Pants!
Kim Kardashian Shares Snaps of Hot Pink Beach Attire, Including Sheer Pants — See the Look!
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Pinault Celebrates Instagram Milestone with Bikini Workout Video
Margot Robbie 'Barbie' Photocall at Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City
Margot Robbie Debuts Crimped Hairstyle as 'Totally Hair' Barbie
Olivia Rodrigo owns one of Chloe Sevigny's vintage dresses from her sample sale
Olivia Rodrigo Shows Off Her 'Most Prized Possession': A Dress from Chloë Sevigny's Closet!