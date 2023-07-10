Angelina Jolie's Atelier Will Be Housed in Basquiat’s Final New York Apartment and Studio

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie will acquire the Manhattan property that was once the home and studio of Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat for her clothing collective, Atelier Jolie.

John Roesch and Garrett Kelly, directors at Meridian Capital Group, announced on July 7 that they have closed the deal for the property at 57 Great Jones Street, as reported by ARTNews. The 6,600 square feet of space — across three floors — will be leased to Jolie as a public tribute to Basquiat for a long-term commercial contract of eight years.

“[Jolie] wanted to preserve the older art on [the building] and keep that Basquiat feel to the space,” Roesch told the outlet.

The doorway to the home where Jean-Michel Basquiat lived on Great Jones Street in the East Village, downtown, New York City. Alamy Stock Photo

Kelly added: “She loved the facade of the building and it being tagged up with the street art as a memorial for Basquiat.”

Jolie made an announcement of her own in an Instagram video posted to her Instagram and to her atelier's Instagram, the caption reading: “A privilege to be in this space. We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s sisters Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveauxex illuminate his contribution to the history of art at the exhibit King Pleasure,” the caption continued. “For those unable to join us in New York City, we’re designing an online community and destination for you to create with us.”

The graffiti-covered location is shown in the video, with Jolie off to one side while two of her children — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Pax Jolie-Pitt — help brand the building with the Atelier Jolie logo.

Soon after the 48-year-old actress and director announced her environmentally friendly fashion initiative, she revealed that her group’s first partnership would be with the luxury brand Chloé and its creative director Gabriela Hearst.

According to Atelier Jolie’s Instagram, the focus is to celebrate “modern femininity” and highlight "authentic women-to-women connections.”

“It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection,” Jolie wrote in an Instagram statement.

In another Instagram post, the Gone in 60 Seconds star said Atelier Jolie is a place "where everyone can create” and "for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

Jolie invited New York City-based tailors "who understand quality and creativity," to join in on her collective, writing, "The first atelier is going to be in NYC, this call is for tailors living there. We hope there will be others soon as we build a global family."

The only requirement other than tailoring experience and being located in NYC? "Be bold."

"Everyone can join one way or another," Jolie added. “Every customer will be part... And anyone who visits or participates online or at the many events will be a part… but today we are focusing on one part of our @atelierjolieofficial family."

The company's website says it "will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, underappreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill," wishing that "as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses."