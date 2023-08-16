Angelina Jolie and 19-Year-Old Son Pax Match in Muted Colors as They Step Out in New York City

Angelina Jolie is enjoying a day out with her son.

On Wednesday, the actress, 48, was photographed with her son Pax, 19, as the two stepped out in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Wearing black pants and a black jacket, Jolie accessorized with big sunglasses and black shoes.

Her son matched her muted colors, opting for a casual white sweatshirt, black pants, a black messenger bag and a black hat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gotham/GC Images

Jolie shares her six children — twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Zahara, Pax and Maddox, 21 — with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Throughout the summer, the mother-son duo has been spotted several times in N.Y.C. Most recently, Jolie was seen with Pax and her daughter Zahara as the three went apartment hunting.

For the outing, Jolie dressed in a long white coat and big sunglasses, while Zahara wore a graphic T-shirt over a long-sleeve shirt. Pax kept things simple, opting for a similar white T-shirt and black pants as they strolled through the city.

In June, the two were seen in SoHo, wearing matching sunglasses as they stepped out for a walk.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In April 2021, the star shared that she had stepped back from directing lately due to her divorce from Pitt. "I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years," said Jolie who first filed back in 2016 for divorce.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs," Jolie told EW. "That's really the truth of it."

Later that year, Jolie enjoyed a celebratory birthday dinner with her kids at Los Angeles restaurant TAO, first reported by The Daily Mail.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source confirmed to PEOPLE.