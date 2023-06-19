Angela Bassett on Why She Felt 'Very Comfortable' with 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Sex Scenes

Angela Bassett and director Kevin Sullivan attended a special 25th anniversary screening of 1998's "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" at the Tribeca Festival

By Mary Park
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 01:54PM EDT
Angela Bassett Says She Was âVery Comfortableâ With âHow Stella Got Her Groove Backâ Sex Scenes
Photo:

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection; Dominik Bindl/Getty

Angela Bassett is looking back at her 1998 movie How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

At a special 25th anniversary screening of the movie at the 2023 Tribeca Festival on Saturday, Bassett, 64, reunited with director Kevin Rodney Sullivan for a panel on the film's production.

During a Q&A, Sullivan, 64, said he remembered feeling nervous about making sure he directed the movie's sex scenes between Bassett and costar Taye Diggs "from a woman's point of view."

"It’s my fantasy, he has to be naked not me," the actress noted of the movie, as Sullivan said he and Bassett worked collaboratively as he storyboarded the scenes with her input. "Our fantasy."

"Yeah, it was very, very comfortable experience," Bassett continued. "I had a couple other [experiences filming sex scenes], like you say it, from the male point of view, whether it was What's Love or whether it was City of Hope, where you have these love scenes and men are directing it and it's their fantasy."

"Sometimes as an actor, as a woman, you feel a little uncomfortable. You don't know how it's gonna go," she said of those instances, before repeating that her experience on How Stella Got Her Groove Back "was just very comfortable."

Angela Bassett speaks onstage during a Q&A at the "How Stella Got Her Groove Back"Â Screening during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 17, 2023

Dominik Bindl/Getty

How Stella Got Her Groove Back follows Stella (Bassett) and her friend Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg), who convinces Stella to join her for a vacation to Jamiaca, where she meets a younger man named Winston (Diggs) and falls in love.

The movie was filmed before film and television productions began utilizing intimacy coordinators on set to ensure actors' comfort during sex scenes, which Bassett noted.

"Yeah, we didn't have that, now," she said after Sullivan noted that modern-day productions commonly hire intimacy coordinators. "'Can I put my arm here? Can I put my hand there?' You know, I guess that's how we go."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK, Angela Bassett, 1998

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Sullivan, whose work in recent years includes directing episodes of television series like Riverdale, This Is Us and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, among others, added during the panel that he feels "very comfortable with" working with intimacy coordinators now.

"I'm comfortable with it because it makes the actors more comfortable. That's my priority," he said. "I'm not trying to impose my will. I'm trying to encourage a great performance. So if an intimacy coordinator helps, I'm all in."

HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK, Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, 1998

20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Elsewhere during the panel, Bassett and Sullivan recalled casting Diggs, 52, as the movie's co-lead Winston Shakespeare, with the actress noting Diggs was one of three actors whom she filmed screen tests with.

"The whole experience was new for me because you know, [you are] just used to being the actor," she explained. "You go and audition for your little thing. But to be on the other side where you get a vote about who that was? That was, you know, quite a responsibility."

Related Articles
John Hamm, Ben Affleck
Jon Hamm Says He Almost Played Ben Affleck Role in ‘Gone Girl’ but Had ‘Mad Men’ Scheduling Conflict
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willisâs âLove Feels Like the Warmest, Coziest Blanketâ as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Emma Heming Willis Says Bruce Willis' Love Feels Like 'Coziest Blanket' as She Celebrates Her Birthday
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home
Matt Damon is spotted out with his wife Luciana Barroso in New York City. The 52 year old American actor wore a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, tan trousers, and white trainers.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Go Casual as They Step Out in New York City Together
See Carrie Fisher in Whimsical Trailer for Fantasy 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film, with Rita Ora
See Carrie Fisher as a Good Witch in Whimsical Trailer for 'Wonderwell,' Her Final Film
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson on Her 'Awesome' 'Asteroid City' Cannes Experience with Husband Colin Jost (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB Embargo until June 16th, 2023, 6.28PM ESTJennifer Garner shares a sweet goodbye kiss with boyfriend John Miller. The couple who have been dating since 2018 are RARELY seen together were spotted laughing before sharing a long embrace and then said goodbye on Thursday afternoon.
Jennifer Garner Shares a Hug with Boyfriend John Miller in Sweet Photo
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Well'
Mary-Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts' Wedding: 'I Wish Them Every Happiness'
Amber Heard after paying the debt she had with Johnny Depp in Madrid. 14 June 2023
Amber Heard Spotted Smiling in Spain After Paying $1M Settlement to Johnny Depp
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
Letitia Wright Is 'Hopeful' About a Marvel Return as Shuri: 'The Comic Books Reveal a Lot' (Exclusive)
Joe Alwyn, Zendaya, Tom Holland
Joe Alwyn, Tom Holland and Zendaya Take in 'Brokeback Mountain' Play in London — See the Photos
Rosie O'Donnell and Kathy Najimy in Hocus Pocus
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals She Turned Down 'Hocus Pocus' Role: 'I Didn't Want to Play the Fat, Mean Witch'
Samuel L. Jackson attends Marvel Studios' "Secret Invasion" launch event at El Capitan Theatre on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER
Samuel L. Jackson Is 'Still Trying to Figure Out' Why Marvel Hasn't Put Him in a 'Black Panther' Movie