Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to Receive Honorary Oscars at Academy's 2023 Governors Awards

Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks and film editor Carol Littleton will be presented with the awards Nov. 18

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 26, 2023 04:26PM EDT
Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars at November's Governors Awards
Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks. Photo:

Arturo Holmes/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/GA/The Hollywood Reporter

Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks are being recognized for their contributions to the film industry.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that actress Bassett, 64, director Brooks, who turns 97 on Wednesday, and film editor Carol Littleton will receive Honorary Oscars at the 14th Governors Awards on Nov. 18.

Michelle Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program, will be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Honorees for that recognition in recent years have included Michael J. Fox, Danny Glover, Tyler Perry and Geena Davis.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Academy President Janet Yang said in a press release.

"Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment," Yang added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michelle Satter & Carol Littleton
Michelle Satter and Carol Littleton.

Michael Buckner/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her," said Yang. "A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

Honorary Oscar recipients are voted on by the Academy's Board of Governors. They're "given to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

Past honorary Oscar winners include Samuel L. Jackson, Dianne Warren, David Lynch, Cicely Tyson, Donald Sutherland and more.

US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on February 13, 2023. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Angela Bassett at the 95th annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13, 2023. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Bassett has earned two Oscar nominations: first for Best Actress for 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It, then for Best Supporting Actress for last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For 1974's Young Frankenstein, Brooks earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and that same year he was nominated for Best Original Song for writing the title track for Blazing Saddles. He won Best Original Screenplay in 1969 for The Producers.

Littleton earned a Best Editing nomination for 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Her other film credits include The Big Chill (1983), Body Heat (1981) and The Manchurian Candidate (2004).

The 14th Governors Awards will be held Nov. 18. Next year's 96th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10.

Related Articles
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Chevy Chase to Headline Christmas Con 34 Years After 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp performing live with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen as Hollywood Vampires at Zenith concert hall in Paris on June 25th 2023
Inside Johnny Depp's Paris Concert After Amber Heard's Return to the Red Carpet in Italy (Exclusive)
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Director Says She 'Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
Jamie Foxx's Costar Porscha Coleman Says He's 'Doing Well' After Health Issues: 'He's Going to Be Back'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Steven Van Zandt, Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp visit the SiriusXM Studios in New York for a SiriusXM Town Hall in support of Jeff Beck and Johnny Deppâs album '18' on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Johnny Depp Remembers Late 'Brother' Jeff Beck on His Birthday: 'You Are with Me Always'
Nicole Kidman arrives with husband Keith Urban on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012
Nicole Kidman Shares Intimate Snap with Keith Urban to Mark 17 Years Married: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Angela Bassett and Tina Turner
Angela Bassett Recalls How Tina Turner Took Years to Share Her Reaction to 'What's Love Got to Do with It'
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
Frederic Forrest
Frederic Forrest, 'Apocalypse Now' Actor and Bette Midler’s ‘The Rose’ Costar, Dead at 86
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Michelle Gellar presents The Competition Contestant of 2022 award for âDancing with the Starsâ to Selma Blair on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Wishes Selma Blair a Happy Birthday: 'Every Year I Love You More'
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'
Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games Mocking Jay Part 1, film still
Jennifer Lawrence Sets Record Straight on Eating Tuna, Garlic Before Kissing Liam Hemsworth: 'Get Over It'