Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to Receive Honorary Oscars at Academy's 2023 Governors Awards

Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks are being recognized for their contributions to the film industry.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that actress Bassett, 64, director Brooks, who turns 97 on Wednesday, and film editor Carol Littleton will receive Honorary Oscars at the 14th Governors Awards on Nov. 18.

Michelle Satter, the founding director of Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program, will be awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Honorees for that recognition in recent years have included Michael J. Fox, Danny Glover, Tyler Perry and Geena Davis.

"The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to honor four trailblazers who have transformed the film industry and inspired generations of filmmakers and movie fans," Academy President Janet Yang said in a press release.

"Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting. Mel Brooks lights up our hearts with his humor, and his legacy has made a lasting impact on every facet of entertainment," Yang added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Michelle Satter and Carol Littleton. Michael Buckner/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Carol Littleton's career in film editing serves as a model for those who come after her," said Yang. "A pillar of the independent film community, Michelle Satter has played a vital role in the careers of countless filmmakers around the world."

Honorary Oscar recipients are voted on by the Academy's Board of Governors. They're "given to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

Past honorary Oscar winners include Samuel L. Jackson, Dianne Warren, David Lynch, Cicely Tyson, Donald Sutherland and more.

Angela Bassett at the 95th annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 13, 2023. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty

Bassett has earned two Oscar nominations: first for Best Actress for 1993's What's Love Got to Do with It, then for Best Supporting Actress for last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For 1974's Young Frankenstein, Brooks earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, and that same year he was nominated for Best Original Song for writing the title track for Blazing Saddles. He won Best Original Screenplay in 1969 for The Producers.

Littleton earned a Best Editing nomination for 1982's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Her other film credits include The Big Chill (1983), Body Heat (1981) and The Manchurian Candidate (2004).



The 14th Governors Awards will be held Nov. 18. Next year's 96th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, March 10.