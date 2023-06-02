Angel Reese Nets Shoutout in New Latto-Cardi B Song: 'Ballin So Damn Hard Could’ve Went to LSU'

Angel Reese is ballin’!



The LSU basketball star — who boosted her team to a national championship in April, was fêted at the White House and last month made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue — has a new feather in her cap: a cameo and a shoutout in a Latto song featuring Cardi B!

In the rap stars’ latest single,“Put It on Da Floor Again,” Cardi raps: “I been ballin’ so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU.”



In the video, Reese, 21, wears wrap-around sunglasses, a light-blue sweatshirt and folds her arms in front of her while standing imposingly mid-aisle at what looks to be a grocery store.



It’s the athlete’s latest accomplishment amid a busy and successful year.

On the court, she netted the “Most Outstanding Player” of the Final Four, and off the court, she’s one of the top-earning college athletes, with $1.3 million in endorsement deals for brands like Coach, McDonald's and Amazon.

The 6-foot-3 Baltimore native also made headlines — and courted controversy — for her interaction and two-way taunting with Iowa's star guard Caitlin Clark, with many pointing out that the criticism lodged at Reese seemed to be racially driven.



Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Maddie Meyer/Getty

She also initially declined an invitation from President Joe Biden for a traditional visit to The White House after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden floated the idea of inviting Iowa, the losing team, for a visit as well.

"In the beginning, we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said in an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, about why she first snubbed Biden's invite.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You don't get that experience [to go to the White House] ever, and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that, so I'm going to do what's best for the team, and we've decided we're going to go," she added. "I'm a team player. I'm going to do what's best for the team. I'm the captain."



And last Friday, Reese and the team were smiling as they met the president and first lady — whom Reese gave a big hug as they appeared together at the White House.