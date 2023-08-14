Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese is soaking up the sun with her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher this summer.

The LSU Tigers star, 21, looked cute and cozy with Fletcher, 22, in a series of photos she posted on Instagram during the couple's trip to Jamaica.

Reese posed solo and with her beau, a junior guard for the Florida Seminoles, in a bikini in the first post and wrote, "bad gyal w/ her bad boy" in her caption.

The basketball stars snuggled up for photos poolside during their getaway.

"Balenciaga baes," Reese wrote in the caption of the photos that show the couple sporting Balenciaga swim and eyewear.

Fletcher posted photos from the trip to his Instagram, sharing that the trip was his first outside of the United States.

"Do yo homework on my first time going out the country. It hit different," he wrote.

Reese commented on the post, "first trip & definitely not the last bby💖 DO YO HOMEWORK."

Reese began hinting about a new guy in her life in various TikToks from June, but the LSU star only confirmed their relationship during a June appearance on the 1 Star Recruits podcast.

"Cam'Ron is my boyfriend," she said, adding that the two have known each other for six years. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule," she shared. "I think that also helps with it too.”

The NCAA champion's vacation comes less than a month after being named the Breakout Athlete of the Year at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family," she said in her acceptance speech. "So I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming, period," referring to a second national championship for LSU.

Reese also gave a special shoutout to her mom, who "put me and my brother through college."



"And I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, [and head coach] Kim Mulkey," she continued. "Everybody that helped me."

Reese beat out fellow nominees Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez.

With her rise to national stardom being quick, Reese told PEOPLE she's definitely felt "overwhelmed" with "so many" eyes on her, but says she's embraced the opportunity to be a role model.

"It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me," she says. "I mean, it's a fast life I'm living. I think I have to mature quickly."