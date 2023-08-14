Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher

The LSU star confirmed her relationship with Fletcher during a podcast appearance in June

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation
Photo:

angelreese10/Instagram

Angel Reese is soaking up the sun with her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher this summer.

The LSU Tigers star, 21, looked cute and cozy with Fletcher, 22, in a series of photos she posted on Instagram during the couple's trip to Jamaica.

Reese posed solo and with her beau, a junior guard for the Florida Seminoles, in a bikini in the first post and wrote, "bad gyal w/ her bad boy" in her caption.

The basketball stars snuggled up for photos poolside during their getaway.

"Balenciaga baes," Reese wrote in the caption of the photos that show the couple sporting Balenciaga swim and eyewear.

Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation

angelreese10/Instagram

Fletcher posted photos from the trip to his Instagram, sharing that the trip was his first outside of the United States.

"Do yo homework on my first time going out the country. It hit different," he wrote.

Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation

angelreese10/Instagram

Reese commented on the post, "first trip & definitely not the last bby💖 DO YO HOMEWORK."

Reese began hinting about a new guy in her life in various TikToks from June, but the LSU star only confirmed their relationship during a June appearance on the 1 Star Recruits podcast.

Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation

angelreese10/Instagram

"Cam'Ron is my boyfriend," she said, adding that the two have known each other for six years. “We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule," she shared. "I think that also helps with it too.”

Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation

angelreese10/Instagram

The NCAA champion's vacation comes less than a month after being named the Breakout Athlete of the Year at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

"Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU, and I just joined a family," she said in her acceptance speech. "So I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming, period," referring to a second national championship for LSU.

Reese also gave a special shoutout to her mom, who "put me and my brother through college."

Angel Reese photographed in the 2023 ESPYS Portrait studio on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Ben Trivett/Shutterstock for PEOPLE

"And I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, [and head coach] Kim Mulkey," she continued. "Everybody that helped me."

Reese beat out fellow nominees Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

With her rise to national stardom being quick, Reese told PEOPLE she's definitely felt "overwhelmed" with "so many" eyes on her, but says she's embraced the opportunity to be a role model.

"It's a blessing, honestly. I've kind of embraced it. People are watching me," she says. "I mean, it's a fast life I'm living. I think I have to mature quickly."

Related Articles
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Harper Beckham Lionel Messi
Harper Beckham Steps onto Field with Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Soccer Match — See the Video!
Blake Griffin, Francesca Aiello
Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Reunite for Beach Trip in Sardinia — See the Photos!
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'
Josh Sills
Eagles' Josh Sills Speaks Out After Being Acquitted of Rape and Kidnapping Charges: 'It's Been Very Daunting'
Alex Morgan of USA poses for a photo with her VISA Player of the Match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alex Morgan Says USWNT Loss ‘Hurts,' Emphasizes That Team 'Poured Everything into This World Cup'
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’
Anthony Edwards (1) of the Minnesota Timberwolves stands during a break in action in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets
NBA Fines Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards $50,000 for 'Recklessly Swinging' Chair
Bashaud Breeland #21 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the sidelines after being injured during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)"nNo licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game
Former NFL Player Bashaud Breeland Arrested, Accused of Possessing Drugs, Guns and Stolen Vehicle: Report
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Ex-NFL Player Henry Ruggs Sentenced to Prison for DUI Crash That Killed a 23-Year-Old Woman and Her Dog
Aaron Rodgers Nervously Introduces Himself to Liev Schreiber, Calls Him the Voice of God
Aaron Rodgers Excitedly Meets Liev Schreiber at Jets Training Camp: 'It's the Voice of God!'
Today, Republic FC announced Daâvian Kimbrough, a member of the clubâs youth development academy, has signed his first professional contract making him eligible to compete for the clubâs first team. In signing his first professional contract, Daâvian is the youngest professional athlete in American team sports history (13 years, 5 months, 13 days).
13-Year-Old Da'vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest Pro Athlete in U.S. History: ‘A Remarkable Talent’