Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'

Angel Reese is a proud cousin!

The LSU star, 21, was glued to ESPN on Thursday night while she watched her cousin Jordan Hawkins get drafted into the NBA.

What's more, Hawkins, 21, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, whose home arena is located roughly an hour away from his cousin's LSU dorm in Baton Rouge, La.

"So proud of you! WE IN THE CITYYYY," Reese wrote on an Instagram story she posted while watching the draft.

After Hawkins' selection, Reese posted a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation with her cousin, who was dressed in his new team's hat.

Hawkins and Reese both became NCAA champions earlier this year when the LSU Tigers and UConn won the women's and men's national titles in Houston.

After the cousins became champions in April, Reese sent a text to Hawkins congratulating him — and making plans to celebrate with their family.

"[She] said she was proud of me," Hawkins told Today. "We both said we need to go home right away for the cookout. I know it's going to be crazy. The whole family is going to be there."

Tom Pennington/Getty; Sean M. Haffey/Getty

"This is for all the kids from Gaithersburg, Md., that didn't think they could do it. I did it. Now you can do it, man," he said, as noted by CNN. "Me and Angel paved the way. We did it."

"I'm going to see her in Maryland soon," he added. "The cookout gonna be lit."

Per Today, the cousins are both from Maryland. Hawkins grew up in Gaithersburg, near Washington D.C., and attended DeMatha Catholic High School. Meanwhile, Reese grew up near Baltimore and went to St. Frances Academy.

