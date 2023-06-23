Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Hawkins with the 14th pick in Thursday's NBA Draft

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 01:30PM EDT
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'
Photo:

Instagram/angelreese10; Sarah Stier/Getty

Angel Reese is a proud cousin!

The LSU star, 21, was glued to ESPN on Thursday night while she watched her cousin Jordan Hawkins get drafted into the NBA.

What's more, Hawkins, 21, was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans, whose home arena is located roughly an hour away from his cousin's LSU dorm in Baton Rouge, La.

"So proud of you! WE IN THE CITYYYY," Reese wrote on an Instagram story she posted while watching the draft.

Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'

Instagram/angelreese10

After Hawkins' selection, Reese posted a screenshot from a FaceTime conversation with her cousin, who was dressed in his new team's hat.

Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'

Michael J. LeBrecht II/NBAE

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Hawkins and Reese both became NCAA champions earlier this year when the LSU Tigers and UConn won the women's and men's national titles in Houston.

After the cousins became champions in April, Reese sent a text to Hawkins congratulating him — and making plans to celebrate with their family.

"[She] said she was proud of me," Hawkins told Today. "We both said we need to go home right away for the cookout. I know it's going to be crazy. The whole family is going to be there."

Angel Reese, Jordan Hawkins
Tom Pennington/Getty; Sean M. Haffey/Getty

"This is for all the kids from Gaithersburg, Md., that didn't think they could do it. I did it. Now you can do it, man," he said, as noted by CNN. "Me and Angel paved the way. We did it."

"I'm going to see her in Maryland soon," he added. "The cookout gonna be lit."

Per Today, the cousins are both from Maryland. Hawkins grew up in Gaithersburg, near Washington D.C., and attended DeMatha Catholic High School. Meanwhile, Reese grew up near Baltimore and went to St. Frances Academy.

Related Articles
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022
Memphis G.M. ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Ja Morant’s Apology For Gun Incidents: ‘Ja Has to Prove It’
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Brandon Miller poses for a portrait after being drafted number two overall by the Charlotte Hornets
No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller Says NBA Fans Can Expect Him to Be 'a Winner' Next Season (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama arrives prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center
Victor Wembanyama Says His Dad Will Likely Be 'Most Emotional' Family Member During NBA Draft (Exclusive)
Fernando Valenzuela
New Biography Revisits 'Fernandomania,' When Dodgers Rookie Inspired Mexican-American Community in L.A.
Mark Herzlich National Football League Players Association Treasurer speaks during the NFLPA Press Conference on January 31, 2019
Mark Herzlich Survived Cancer and Won a Super Bowl. Now He's Trying to Combat Modern-Day Slavery (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama talks to the Media during 2023 NBA Draft week on June 21st, 2023 in New York City
Who Is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA’s Most Hyped Draft Pick Since LeBron James Is 'a True Game-Changer'
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'
Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
NFL 1st Pick Bryce Young Reveals He Kept a Piece of the Draft Stage: 'Experience I'll Never Forget' (Exclusive)
Comeback of the Year? Jamal Murray Talks 'Full Circle' Journey From Injury to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Nuggets' Jamal Murray Reflects on 'Full Circle' Journey from ACL Tear to NBA Champion (Exclusive)
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game
Damian Lillard for Modelo
Multi-Talented Damian Lillard Says He 'Can Accomplish More' in the NBA — and with His Music (Exclusive)
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
LGBTQ lawyer Nicholas Hite
Pride Month Spotlight: Louisiana Attorney Nicholas Hite Opened His Own Law Firm to Help LGBTQ+ Clients
Ray Anthony Lewis III
Ray Lewis' Son Was Administered Narcan Before His Death: Police Report
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Unveils and Dedicates Basketball Court in Compton to Kobe and Gianna