'Angel' Flight Attendant Gives Baby a Plane Tour After He Cries on His First Flight

This flight attendant gets a gold star for helping calm a baby down mid-flight.

In a now-viral TikTok, Jessica Nelson documented her experience onboard a Southwest Airlines flight after her baby, who was flying for the first time, had a tantrum in the air. The mom took a video of her baby Oakland as a flight attendant walks him up and down the aisle.

The Southwest flight attendant smiles and talks to Oakland, rubbing his back. "To the flight attendant who gave my screaming baby a plane tour, thank you 🙏🏻," Nelson wrote across the video.

As the video continued, Nelson wrote, "Southwest, she deserves a raise 🥺❤️." In the caption, the mom continued her praise of the flight attendant by writing, "On flight 2890 yesterday this angel saved me on my baby's first plane ride 😇 @robloxsouthwestair."

The comments quickly flooded with support for Nelson and Oakland. He "looks so happy too!!! 😭," one commenter wrote.

"Southwest is literally the best," another added as Nelson wrote back, saying "10000% @Southwest made our first flight a dream."

jessicawindsorr/TikTok

Others wrote that Nelson's video made them more confident to take their babies on future flights. "🥺 I needed to see this today. taking my toddler on her first flight next week and I'm so worried. I don't want people to hate me if she cries at all," a viewer wrote in the comments.

"My two year old and I are flying Southwest tomorrow for his first flight. This makes my nerves feel better," another shared.

Another user was able to figure out who the flight attendant's name and mentioned that she was nominated for an award with the airline for her good samaritan work. "I have a friend at Southwest and they were able to figure out who she was and have her nominated for the Heroes of the Heart award!"

Nelson shared her gratitude to the commenter on the post: "Amazing!!!! Thank you so much for your help! ❤️❤️❤️."