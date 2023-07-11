Andy Cohen Was 'Really Surprised' Kim Zolciak Canceled Divorce from Kroy Biermann: 'It Sounded Irreconcilable'

Andy Cohen is as shocked as the Housewives fandom when it comes to Kim Zolciak’s reconciliation with husband Kroy Biermann.

“I was really surprised to hear that Kim and Kroy got back together,” he said on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy. “Especially — I mean, I had, like, a half-hour talk with her a few weeks ago, and it sounded like irreconcilable differences.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 45, called off her divorce from her former NFL pro husband, 37, after a few months apart. PEOPLE confirmed there was a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" filed in the Fulton County court by Zolciak last week. (She and Biermann have yet to comment publicly on the reunion.)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Zolciak retains the right to refile for divorce in the future under the new documents.

It all comes after Zolciak and Biermann filed parallel divorce petitions in May after 12 years of marriage. Things didn’t remain peaceful. Zolciak filed a request with the court to drug test Biermann after she alleged he’d used marijuana. Biermann shot back with a request for psychological evaluation of Zolciak for alleged gambling problems, among other concerns.

Through it all, Zolciak and Biermann remained cohabitating in their Georgia home, where they live with their four children: Kroy Jagger, 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9. (In 2013, Biermann also adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from her previous marriage.)

Zolciak returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta's 15th season on Sunday's episode and mused on how "crazy" it was that the relationship — which started on the show — had lasted for more than a decade.

