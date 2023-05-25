Andy Cohen Surprises 'Vanderpump Rules' Fans' Reunion Party and Takes Shots: 'Absolutely Lost My Mind'

Andy Cohen gave some Vanderpump Rules fans a superfan surprise during Wednesday night’s dramatic reunion.

The Bravo host made an unannounced appearance at one fan’s viewing party, where he watched the reunion and partied with the lucky attendees.

Partygoer Lila Camillos, who works in PEOPLE's marketing department, shares: “Two girls knew he might be coming but did not share it with the rest of us per Andy's request, and they wanted us to be surprised. Then someone showed up in the middle of the reunion, and I heard a man's voice when he walked in. [I] saw that it was him and absolutely lost my mind.”

“He was the best and so fun!" Camillos added. "[He was] just as he appears on TV. We would have loved for him to stay the whole night but unfortunately they couldn't stay long. Best five minutes of our lives though!”

On Cohen’s Instagram Story, he shared the moment he snuck into the apartment party — and was met with cheers and a “what the f---” declaration from the partygoers.

“Who's the straight guy? Who does he belong to?” Cohen, 54, joked of the one man at the party.

The small group took shots of Mujen shochu with Cohen, and offered him the “desserts” he was hoping they had at the viewing party.

“To you all. Thank you,” Cohen toasted before downing the shots with the group of Bravo fans.

In a follow-up video after leaving the group, Cohen concluded, “Wow. That was really fun. They’re really cool.” He added, “As I learned at Santa Con a few years ago, every friend was once a stranger.”

Wednesday night’s Bravo viewing was the first of three Vanderpump Rules reunion episodes, following the viral "Scandoval" — the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. It was the first opportunity for Sandoval’s ex Ariana Madix to confront her former partner of nine years and his 28-year-old "mistress" (Cohen's word).

When asked why he didn’t tell Madix, 37, of his affair earlier, the 40-year-old TomTom Bar co-owner said, “I was obviously scared to. I think also she was going through a lot during that time. And I didn't want to add anything."

Suffice it to say, neither Madix nor Sandoval's other castmates were satisfied with that answer — he was accused on deploying "crocodile tears" and repeatedly booed during the day's filming.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.