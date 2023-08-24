Andy Cohen Says Son Ben, 4, Thinks He's a 'Bad Dad' After He Runs Out of Turkey Bacon

Andy Cohen has been keeping fans updated on Ben's newfound love of taking turkey bacon to summer camp

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on August 24, 2023
Andy Cohen Says Son Ben, 4, Thinks Hes a Bad Dad
Andy Cohen worrying about Ben's bacon fury (L), Ben Cohen and Andy Cohen (R). Photo:

Andy Cohen/Instagram (2)

Andy Cohen's little guy isn't happy with his start to the day.

The Bravo personality, 55, hopped on his Instagram Story on Thursday morning to share an update with fans on what he anticipated would be a tough start with son Benjamin Allen, 4.

Cohen began by sharing a selfie with a cup of coffee from before Ben woke up, writing, "We're out of turkey bacon and he is going to be PISSED."

In a follow-up video a little while later, the Watch What Happens Live host reported, "He's up and he's so pissed. He's pissed at me. I'm a bad dad."

Andy Cohen/Instagram
Andy Cohen and son Ben eating together.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Earlier this week, Cohen explained to his social media audience, "So [Ben] is really into bringing two pieces of turkey bacon with him to camp every day."

"He walks into camp with the bacon in his hands,” Cohen shared. “And occasionally, it falls in the car, on the floor, or whatever. We clean it up."

"It’s his crutch. Bacon is his crutch," he concluded, adding, "Good morning."

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen and daughter Lucy.

Andy Cohen Instagram

Cohen is also dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 15 months, whom he recently took into the ocean for the first time.

"Lucy's first time in the ocean," Cohen wrote across the video.

At the end of July, the TV personality posted a sweet photo of himself and his daughter as they sat together and enjoyed the summer sun. Wearing what appeared to be the same orange shirt from the father-daughter beach day, Cohen held his daughter as they sat on a stoop by the beach.

"Summer Lovin' ☀️♥️," he captioned the photo.

