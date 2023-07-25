Andy Cohen Smiles by the Beach with 14-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in Cute New Photo: 'Summer Lovin'

Andy Cohen is appreciating the little things with his toddler daughter.

On Tuesday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, posted an adorable photo of himself to his Instagram with his 14-month-old daughter Lucy as the two looked up into the sun on a summer's day.

In the photo, Cohen wears a blue baseball hat and bright orange shirt as he holds Lucy, who dons a frilly, polka-dot top, as they sit on a stoop near the beach.

"Summer Lovin' ☀️♥️," he captioned the photo.

The TV personality is dad to Lucy and 4-year-old son Ben.

This past week, Cohen shared a hilarious Reel to his Instagram where he debated with Ben over whether or not he'd been on good behavior that day. "Well, you know what? You have the power to be a good boy, to be nice to everybody and to participate today," Cohen said.

"My calculations don't say that," Ben retorted. "Well, when are you doing your calculating?" Cohen asked.

"What?" Ben said. "When are you making these calculations? Can you make a new calculation?" the father of two asked again.

"No," Ben said. "No?" Cohen asked. "This is my own calculation," Ben told his father.

"This is your calculation? Can you just..." Cohen said, before getting cut off by Ben. "Everyone has a calculation," the toddler said.

"Everyone does. Well you know what my calculation is, it's going to be a great day. And you're going to be a good boy," Cohen told his son.

In March, Cohen shared another sweet photo of his daughter as they shared some father-daughter bonding time in a nearby park. "Swingin Saturday 🌈," he captioned the shot, showing him pushing his daughter on a baby swing.

This year for Father's Day, Cohen enjoyed a quiet holiday, celebrating the special day with his two kids. He posted a cozy photo that showed him in bed while Ben laid his head on his chest as the two watched a movie together.

"Watching 'Planes' Happy Father's Day," he captioned the sweet photo.