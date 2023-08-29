Andy Cohen Shares Tender Moment by the Beach with 15-Month-Old Daughter Lucy — See the Photo!

Andy Cohen may be one of the hardest-working hosts in entertainment, but he's never too busy for his kids.

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared a sweet moment on Instagram Tuesday showing his 15-month-old daughter Lucy Eve sitting in his lap wearing a pink onesie and her freshly-washed hair slicked back.

Cohen, dressed in navy pin-striped pants and a neon green sweatshirt with a blue polo underneath, held Lucy while resting on an outside lounger with a cozy beach backdrop.

"Preppies," Cohen captioned the post.

It's been a busy year for the dad of two. At the end of July, Cohen posted a cute photo of himself and his daughter enjoying the summer sun just three months after her birthday. Wearing a bright orange shirt and blue hat, Cohen held Lucy as the two looked out at the scenery.

"Summer Lovin' ☀️♥️," he captioned the photo.

Earlier this month, Cohen posted a sweet snap on his Instagram Story showing Lucy in his arms as he took her into the ocean water for the first time.

"Lucy's first time in the ocean," Cohen captioned the video.



For Lucy's 1st birthday in April, Cohen posted a photo holding his smiling daughter in one hand and a giant gold "1" balloon in the other.



"Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️," the proud dad captioned the photo.

The TV personality is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 4.