Andy Cohen Shares Horror at Son's Sidewalk Tantrum, Assures 'Not a Child Protective Services Moment'

The Bravo personality is dad to son Ben and daughter Lucy

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 20, 2023 10:15PM EDT
Andy Cohen and his kids
Photo: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen is having a relatable dad moment.

On Monday, the Bravo host, 55, posted a video to his Instagram story and explained a situation he found himself in with his son Ben, 4.

"My son just cried, cried is actually a kind way of putting it," Cohen began. "My son just screamed bloody murder for three city blocks because he wanted a long-sleeve shirt and not a short-sleeve shirt."

"So if you saw me in the Village, that's what the issue was. It was not a child protective services moment, just so you know," Cohen joked. "I don't know how I'm going to regroup from this fit. He seems fine now, but I'm not. What do I do?"

Cohen is dad to son Ben and daughter Lucy, 13 months.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen/Instagram

In May, the Daddy Diaries author celebrated his Lucy's birthday. He posted an Instagram of a photo with his daughter to mark her birthday on April 29, writing in the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️." In the pic, the two posed with a gold "1" balloon to mark her first birthday.

Later, in a video shared to his Instagram Story, Cohen marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning and you know what, she really submitted to it."

After having kids, Cohen revealed to PEOPLE in November that becoming a father meant his priorities "totally changed."

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he said. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

He continued, "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here. It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

