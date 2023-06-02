Andy Cohen Smiles as Daughter Lucy, 13 Months, Plays with His Hat in Adorable Photo

Andy Cohen has daughter Lucy, 13 months, and Ben, 4

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 2, 2023 11:57 AM
Andy Cohen & his daughter
Photo:

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Instagram/bravoandy

Andy Cohen is sharing a glimpse at fun mornings with his little girl.

On Thursday, the Bravo host, 54, posted a sweet photo to his Instagram of his daughter Lucy, 13 months, reaching for his hat. Lucy wears a matching pink Snoopy T-shirt and shorts, with her hair in adorable pigtails. Cohen wears a maroon hat T-shirt and blue hat and grins as Lucy places a hand on his chest.

"❤️ 🧢," the television personality simply captioned the post.

Cohen has been vocal about his single parenthood and recently appeared on the Two T's in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge podcast to talk about how his perspective on being a single parent changed after the birth of Lucy. Along with Lucy, Cohen is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 4.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The thing has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent," said Cohen. "I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt... I don't want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable."

Cohen shared that his feelings took a turn for the worse during an experience at the park with fellow parents.

"The sprinklers went off, and I didn't know to have a change of clothes," he explained. "I looked around, and I'm the only single parent there. I'm the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried."

During a conversation with PEOPLE in November, he echoed similar emotions about parenthood, in which he expressed that becoming a father of two meant his priorities are now different.

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

The dad of two celebrated his daughter's birthday on April 29 with a cute photo of the two posing with a gold "1" balloon on Instagram alongside the caption, "Happy birthday, sweetheart! ❤️." In a video shared to his Instagram Story the day after, he marked his daughter's new age as he sat with her at home.

"Just beginning Lucy's second year of life today," the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host said as his toddler sat on his lap in her pajamas, pointing to the two small pigtails on Lucy's head. "I did the hair this morning, and you know what, she really submitted to it."

He then turned to his smiling toddler and said to her, "I really feel like you saw what I was doing and you let me try."

Related Articles
Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis Kelce and Mom Donna Kelce in Family Photo https://www.instagram.com/p/Csq7LA2s2HT/
Jason Kelce Poses with Daughters Wyatt and Elliotte, Brother Travis and Mom Donna in Family Photo
Tom Brady Hertz ads 2023
Tom Brady Says Kids Have a 'Good Summer Lined Up' Splitting Travels with Mom Gisele Bündchen (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey Kids Pool
Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 Kids Celebrating Summer Vacation: 'Schoooooolz Out'
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro Teases Future Playdates for His Newborn and Al Pacino's Baby on the Way
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Daughter Everly to Celebrate Her 10th Birthday: âYou Are Everything
Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Throwbacks of Daughter Everly on Her 10th Birthday: ‘You Are Everything’
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Alex Rodriguez and Natasha Alexander Rodriguez attend Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Alex Rodriguez Reveals He Cried Writing Daughter Natasha's Graduation Letter: 'My Role Model'
bindi irwin instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4wPGzBjZZ/?hl=en
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace, 2, Is Her Lookalike as She Recreates Childhood Photo of Her Mom
Offset Spiderman and kids
Offset Brings All 3 Sons to 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Premiere — See Their Matching Looks!
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Joke Their Soon-to-Be Teen Twins Are 'Exhausting' (Exclusive)
Victoria Beckham Family
Victoria Beckham Shares Sweet Family Photos from Elton John Concert: 'Back Together Again'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Posts Sweet Photo of Son Benjamin Snuggled Up with the Family's New Kitten
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable New Photo Celebrating Son Bronze's Half Birthday
Kate Hudson Ryder Comments
Kate Hudson's Son Ryder, 19, Tells Mom He 'Might' Unfollow Her After She Posts Revealing Bikini Photo