Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months.

Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy Eve are striking a pose, or two!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared some sweet new photos with his 14-month-old on his Instagram Story on the Fourth of July, along with an atmospheric snap that showed they had celebrated Independence Day alongside Cohen's longtime friend, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the first snap Cohen shared, he and Lucy both smiled for the camera, in outfits that luckily complemented the yellow and blue-striped backdrop. The Bravo personality wore a white button-down shirt with blue stripes, while his little girl donned an adorable sunshine-patterned dress and matching yellow bow.

Next, Cohen posted a fun selfie of the two playfully sticking their tongues out at each other, and shortly after a gorgeous photo that showed the Bravo host deep in conversation with his friend, Parker, 58.

The twilight Instagram Story snap showed the two pals standing on a deck that overlooked a suburban street. Cohen looked animated as he held a drink, while the Sex and the City alum placed her hand on his shoulder and looked up warmly at the Bravo host.

While he didn't share the exact location of their Independence Day celebrations, Cohen later shared a gorgeous beach video, apparently from earlier in the day, looking for "whales and dolphins" with his son, Benjamin Allen, 4.

"What are we looking for?" Cohen is heard saying over the video of a windswept beach, adding, "What do you see, Ben?"

"We already are looking for whales and dolphins and seagulls," the little boy can be heard replying, as a "Happy 4th of July" sticker hovered over the clip.

During a conversation with PEOPLE last November, Cohen shared that becoming a father meant his priorities "totally changed."

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

He continued, "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here. It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."