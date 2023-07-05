Andy Cohen Shares Selfies with Daughter Lucy During Fourth of July Celebration With Sarah Jessica Parker

The Bravo host, who is also dad to son Benjamin Allen, 4, posted some adorable snaps with his youngest child

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023 06:29AM EDT
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Photo:

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen and his daughter Lucy Eve are striking a pose, or two!

The Watch What Happens Live host, 55, shared some sweet new photos with his 14-month-old on his Instagram Story on the Fourth of July, along with an atmospheric snap that showed they had celebrated Independence Day alongside Cohen's longtime friend, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the first snap Cohen shared, he and Lucy both smiled for the camera, in outfits that luckily complemented the yellow and blue-striped backdrop. The Bravo personality wore a white button-down shirt with blue stripes, while his little girl donned an adorable sunshine-patterned dress and matching yellow bow.

Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Selfies with Daughter Lucy, 14 Months.

Andy Cohen Instagram

Next, Cohen posted a fun selfie of the two playfully sticking their tongues out at each other, and shortly after a gorgeous photo that showed the Bravo host deep in conversation with his friend, Parker, 58.

The twilight Instagram Story snap showed the two pals standing on a deck that overlooked a suburban street. Cohen looked animated as he held a drink, while the Sex and the City alum placed her hand on his shoulder and looked up warmly at the Bravo host.

Andy Cohen with Sarah Jessica Parker
Andy Cohen with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Andy Cohen Instagram

While he didn't share the exact location of their Independence Day celebrations, Cohen later shared a gorgeous beach video, apparently from earlier in the day, looking for "whales and dolphins" with his son, Benjamin Allen, 4.

"What are we looking for?" Cohen is heard saying over the video of a windswept beach, adding, "What do you see, Ben?"

"We already are looking for whales and dolphins and seagulls," the little boy can be heard replying, as a "Happy 4th of July" sticker hovered over the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a conversation with PEOPLE last November, Cohen shared that becoming a father meant his priorities "totally changed."

"I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have," he told PEOPLE. "I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed."

He continued, "Just when I think I've had a lot of really quality time with Ben, I have to go to Lucy and sit with her and I just want to look in her face and I want her to see me and hear my voice and know that I'm here. It's just about juggling time management with the two of them."

Related Articles
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Fourth of July with Family Fishing Adventure
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge March in Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade with All Three Girls
Tom Brady Celebrates Mom Galynn's Birthday By Sharing Photos of Her with All Three of His Kids
Tom Brady Shares Photos of All Three of His Kids with Mom Galynn as He Celebrates Her Birthday
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo on Instagram with Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary
Diddy and daughter Chance
Diddy Says 'Words Can't Describe How Proud I Am' of Daughter Chance, 16, Going After Her Acting Dreams
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter Hartford a 'Little Soldier' as She Uses Nebulizer After Hospital Visit
Stassi Schroeder Calls Daughter a 'Little Soldier' Following 'Long Scary Day' at Hospital
Clara McGregor and Ewan McGregor attend "You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at ZACH Theatre on March 11, 2023
Ewan McGregor Says He Used to Show His Kids the Disgusting ‘Trainspotting’ Toilet Scene ‘For a Laugh’
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Busy Philipps Is 'Eternally Grateful' for 'True Living Unicorn' Daughter Cricket on Her 10th Birthday
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Jimmy Fallon Shares Rare Family Photo Smiling with Wife Nancy and Daughters Frances and Winnie
Chrissy Teigen Shares New Photos of Son Wren and Elder Siblings: â4 People I Madeâ
Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Photos of Newborn Son Wren and His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Bump in Lift Selfie
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Elevator Selfie
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Why July 4th Is a Special Holiday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Emily Maynard Johnson Watches Daughter Ricki Get Her First Tattoo on Her 18th Birthday
Emily Maynard Johnson Watches Daughter Ricki Get Her First Tattoo on Her 18th Birthday
Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell
Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace, 2, Enjoy Snowy Nature Walk in New Photo: 'Snowflakes in Our Hair'
Chrissy Teigen children
Chrissy Teigen Shares Heartwarming Photo of Daughter Luna and Son Miles Feeding Baby Brother Wren
Jeannie Mai and daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins
Jeannie Mai Jenkins Says Family Plays ‘Major’ Role in Daughter’s Life: ‘Takes a Village’ (Exclusive)