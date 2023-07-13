Andy Cohen Says Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Works on 'Real Housewives': 'A Full-Circle Moment'

Andy Cohen can't believe that Michael Consuelos, the son of Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, is working on The Real Housewives franchise, calling the feat “a full-circle moment.”

While guest co-hosting Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, Cohen, 55, discussed how Mark's 26-year-old son was working on the franchise, as well as Bravo's Summer House and Winter House. However, the NYU grad remains tight-lipped about his favorite Bravo series.

“The Bravo shows are huge in our house. We started watching [The Real Housewives of] Miami, which is blowing my mind,” Mark, 52, shared. “And you know, Michael is working on all…”

Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos. Jerod Harris/Getty

“I know it’s crazy,” Cohen responded. “So Michael Consuelos is now working, and he’s working on — he worked on Jersey Housewives, he worked on this new season of [The Real Housewives of] New York [City]. And I keep texting him being like, ‘Who’s your favorite? Who are you enjoying?’”

Mark called his son “very diplomatic” when discussing the shows and Cohen agreed, but added that Michael does have “a couple of favorites.”

The Watch What Happens Live host, who has known Micheal since he was a child, said having him be part of Bravoverse is “crazy,” adding, “It’s a full-circle moment.”

Cohen also recalled his first time meeting Michael, sharing, “The first words he said were, ‘Can I hug your Snoopy?’ I mean, this is a kid we love.”

Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On an episode of Live in November, Kelly, 52, opened up about the difficulties of "adulting" as her kids join the workforce, sharing that her oldest son Michael had a hard time with his post-college job.

"Adulting is hard nowadays. It's very hard for kids. Job opportunities aren't what they were. The economy is driving this trend," said Ripa. "I know that Michael graduated college in May of 2020 and he had a writing job lined up which evaporated because the pandemic shut down the production and it just never came back."

"So, you know, we gave him a grace period of an additional year to find other job opportunities because it's hard," she said of her and Mark.

Since graduating from New York University, Michael has shared the screen with his dad on Riverdale. In August 2021, Mark shared behind-the-scenes footage of the father-son duo on Instagram.

"Tonight I have the great honor of sharing the screen with my son @michael.consuelos and the always brilliant @melton they absolutely killed it," Mark captioned the carousel of photos.

He added a special shoutout to Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa "for giving me and my family a memory that will last a lifetime. #riverdale"

Michael — who was featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue — also starred in the Lifetime movie Let's Get Physical, which his parents executive produced.

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively about the gig in October, Michael says it was a "no-brainer" to take the role.

"I read the script and I really, really enjoyed the character. I thought he was really funny," he explained. "Also, you know, it was offered to me — and when you are starting out, when something is offered, you take it. It was kind of a no-brainer for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Acting in a movie produced by his parents was also something that Michael says he was "really grateful for."

"They weren't micromanaging everything, they trusted my ability to deliver what they wanted for the character. I'm very proud of it," he added. "I'm proud that I got to work with them. Hopefully again sometime ... it was a real treat."

