Andy Cohen Says He and John Mayer ‘Are in Love with Each Other’ — but Swears They’ve Never Been Sexual

Andy Cohen and John Mayer are “in love with each other,” but the Watch What Happens Live host insisted they never took their relationship to the next level.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, host Howard Stern asked Cohen, 55, if he was in love with the “New Light” singer, 45.

Fans have long asked the same thing, as the two have appeared to be close and affectionate friends for years. Mayer was at Cohen's baby shower, serenaded the host on his 50th birthday and even spoke at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022,

So are they in love? Answering Stern's question, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up author said yes, but swore on his children Benjamin Allen Cohen, 4, and Lucy Eve Cohen, 1, that despite rumors, he and Mayer never had a sexual relationship.



They do have a lot in common, though — bonding over their shared love of the Grateful Dead. The guitarist is very different from Cohen’s other friends, Cohen explained on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi in December 2022.



"John Mayer is someone who is very in touch with his emotions," Cohen told Bruce Bozzi. “He very quickly in our friendship started saying, 'You know what, I gotta tell you something — I love you.'”

“He is someone to say, 'I love you and I cherish you and I cherish our friendship' — just this stuff that straight guys aren't necessarily supposed to say,” Cohen continued.

In 2018, Cohen had to clarify that the two did not date, but he was not surprised that some fans thought they were because they spend so much time together. “Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen told CNN. “I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption.”

Andy Cohen and John Mayer. Amy Sussman/Getty

Mayer and Cohen are such close friends that Mayer spoke at Cohen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2022, calling Cohen the “world’s friend.”

“I've walked with him down city streets and been on FaceTime with him as he goes about his day, and each and every time he's recognized, he's said 'hello' to just like a friend. 'What's up Andy?' 'Hey Andy!' 'Loved what you said about de Blasio!' He's also my friend, my dear friend,” Mayer said. “And there are times in life when you just need a friend you can count on.”

"He's a Madonna stan and a Deadhead. He's an A-lister, who parties like a B-lister, with the free spirit of a C-lister," Mayer continued. "I love Andy more than I can tell you. He's a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother — and more recently he's become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father."

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Cohen's appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stern, 69, pressed the Bravo personality about his relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker. The two have been friends for 25 years, with Cohen being completely star-struck for the first five years. “I’m still titillated by our friendship, but I’ve gotten over the excitement of the newness of it,” Cohen told Stern. “At some point 20 years into a friendship you digest that it’s there.”