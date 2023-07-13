Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’

The TV personality is dad to daughter Lucy, 14 months, and son Ben, 4

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 13, 2023 03:02PM EDT
Andy Cohen and his kids
Photo: Andy Cohen Instagram

Andy Cohen is looking for parenting advice.

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the TV personality, 55, guest-hosted with Mark Consuelos, 52, and asked him for some advice about a recent parenting conundrum with his kids, daughter Lucy, 14 months, and son Ben, 4.

"I need your advice on a parenting thing," he begins. "I've been talking about this a lot on Radio Andy and I don't have a solution."

"So Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that's normal. Were you ever naked in front of Lola?" Cohen asks Consuelos, referring to the actor's now 22-year-old daughter. "I have a daughter. What is the protocol there? Because I'm a little bit of a nudie and I feel like I need to start locking it up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

"Not on purpose, I was never naked on purpose," Consuelos tells Cohen. "I think the rule of thumb was when they start speaking. When they start saying words."

"So there will be no bath time for me and my daughter," Cohen says. "That's weird, right?"

"I'm not here to say what's weird and what's not weird," replied Consuelos.

"Okay, your eyes are telling me that's weird. That's all I need to know," Cohen says. "I just need to know the protocol!"

"Books have been written about bonding and it's beautiful and all that stuff," adds Consuelos.

"It's weird. And when do the baths with my son start? He's 4 years old. Like, now?" asks Cohen, to which Consuelos responds, "Like two years ago."

"Oh," Cohen concedes. "No no. Does he enjoy them?" Consuelos asks.

"That's not the question," Cohen answers, adding, "He enjoys a lot of things that will be taken away from him."

Related Articles
Andy Cohen and Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen Says Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Michael Works on 'Real Housewives': 'A Full-Circle Moment'
Cardi B kids
Why Cardi B Takes Her Kids Back to the Bronx: That Community Is 'Part of Their Identity'
Savannah James Gets Stopped from Swearing by Daughter Zhuri as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYS
Savannah James' Daughter Zhuri, 8, Stops Her from Swearing as Family Honors LeBron James at ESPYs
Brie Bella attends Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast
Brie Bella Says Raising a Toddler is Tougher Than Wrestling: ‘There's No 1, 2, 3, Tap’ (Exclusive)
naomi osaka nursery
Naomi Osaka Shares First Look at Baby Daughter Shai's 'Peaceful and Serene' Nursery (Exclusive)
Tiffany Chen recently gave birth to her first child with partner Robert De Niro. Tomorrow, she reveals a postpartum complication to co-host Gayle King
Tiffany Chen Reveals She Lost 'All Facial Functions' After Welcoming Baby with Robert De Niro
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Cooking Class with Daughter Olympia: 'We Know How to Focus'
SUNNY HOSTIN
Sunny Hostin Discourages Daughter, 17, from Wearing Crop Tops Because of ‘Nasty Men’ Sexualizing Her
Khloe Kardashian, Dream Good American
Khloé Kardashian Shares Photo of Niece 'Dreamy Dream' as She Helps Out at Good American Store
Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on December 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Reveals Baby Daughter's Name While Performing
Zayn Malik Makes Rare Comment About His and Gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai in First Interview in 6 Years
Zayn Malik Says the 'Main Thing on My Mind Is Trying to Be a Good Example' to Daughter Khai
Alex Morgan with her daughter Charlie and Husband Servando Carrasco
Alex Morgan Says Being a Mom Has Actually Upped Her Soccer Game — Here's Why (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian Posts Cute Photo with Niece Dream: âSuch A Loveâ
Khloé Kardashian Says Brother Rob Is the 'Best Dad I Know' as She Praises His Parenting of Daughter Dream
US actor Matt Damon (C) poses with his daughters Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon and Stella Damon upon their arrival for the "Premiere" of the movie "Oppenheimer" at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on July 11, 2023
Matt Damon Makes Rare Appearance with His Daughters at 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Hilary Duff Shares Daughter MJs First Day of School Snaps
Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos from Daughter Mae's First Day of School: ‘She Didn’t Even Turn Back’
walker hayes taylor swift song
Walker Hayes Sings Song About Daughter Falling Asleep at 'Way Too Expensive' Taylor Swift Concert