Andy Cohen Questions If He Can Take Baths with Daughter Lucy: ‘I Need to Start Locking It Up’

Andy Cohen is looking for parenting advice.

On Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the TV personality, 55, guest-hosted with Mark Consuelos, 52, and asked him for some advice about a recent parenting conundrum with his kids, daughter Lucy, 14 months, and son Ben, 4.

"I need your advice on a parenting thing," he begins. "I've been talking about this a lot on Radio Andy and I don't have a solution."

"So Ben and I have taken baths, he loves to take a bath, whatever, I guess that's normal. Were you ever naked in front of Lola?" Cohen asks Consuelos, referring to the actor's now 22-year-old daughter. "I have a daughter. What is the protocol there? Because I'm a little bit of a nudie and I feel like I need to start locking it up."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Not on purpose, I was never naked on purpose," Consuelos tells Cohen. "I think the rule of thumb was when they start speaking. When they start saying words."

"So there will be no bath time for me and my daughter," Cohen says. "That's weird, right?"

"I'm not here to say what's weird and what's not weird," replied Consuelos.

"Okay, your eyes are telling me that's weird. That's all I need to know," Cohen says. "I just need to know the protocol!"

"Books have been written about bonding and it's beautiful and all that stuff," adds Consuelos.

"It's weird. And when do the baths with my son start? He's 4 years old. Like, now?" asks Cohen, to which Consuelos responds, "Like two years ago."

"Oh," Cohen concedes. "No no. Does he enjoy them?" Consuelos asks.

"That's not the question," Cohen answers, adding, "He enjoys a lot of things that will be taken away from him."